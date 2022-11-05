Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 marks the return of Izana, Draken, & Kisaki, sends Twitter in a frenzy

Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers has almost reached its conclusion. Chapter 277 serves as the penultimate chapter as fans look forward to a happier ending, with the previous chapter hinting at a complete reset. Spoilers of the same have left fans excited as they showed a new timeline.

Several fan-favorite characters were seen making a return and holding important positions in the new Toman. With this, Ken Wakui seems to be aiming for an overall positive conclusion to his series.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 277: Spoilers depict the return of Draken and others as a happy ending might be in store

Spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 sent fans into a frenzy as the entire community was pleased with a happier change in tone this time. The previous chapter hinted at a reset in the timeline. According to the spoilers, it dawns on Mikey and Takemichi that they both traveled back in time. The latter calls it "a miracle," and the two boys run through the streets shouting happily.

It is symbolic of them celebrating the return of their loved ones as Baji, Shinichiro, Sanzu, and Emma watch them in confusion.

"what happened takemitchy????"

"i don't know mikey!!!!"

"MIRACLE !"

"A MIRACLE !"

"WHY ARE WE RUNNING???"

"I DONT KNOW BUT I CANT STAND STILL"

A number of fans took to Twitter to share their delight at seeing their favorite characters, such as Draken and Kisaki, return. Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 depicts Takemichi as one of the founding members of Toman. He brings in Kisaki, and we see Haruchiyo present as well since he never fell out with Mikey.

Shinichiro was alive, and Baji and Kazutora do not face jail time for his murder. Under the leadership of Taiju, the Black Dragons join hands with Toman, as does Tenjiku under Izana.

The spoilers then pan to Mikey and Takemichi watching the sunset, as Mikey and Draken once did. As usual, the all-new Tokyo Manji Gang gather at their Shrine for another meeting. This is where the chapter goes on to introduce the other key members. Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 spoilers then move ahead by 11 years to a church on July 3, 2017.

can’t believe we got our happy ending. feels like a fever dream, everyone in toman. baji alive, kazutora happy. hanma and kisaki, the akashi family reunited and sanzu without scars, the black dragons, the s62 and their izana. michi and mikey fixed the past for EVERYONE! can’t believe we got our happy ending. feels like a fever dream, everyone in toman. baji alive, kazutora happy. hanma and kisaki, the akashi family reunited and sanzu without scars, the black dragons, the s62 and their izana. michi and mikey fixed the past for EVERYONE! #TR277can’t believe we got our happy ending. feels like a fever dream, everyone in toman. baji alive, kazutora happy. hanma and kisaki, the akashi family reunited and sanzu without scars, the black dragons, the s62 and their izana. michi and mikey fixed the past for EVERYONE! https://t.co/RGfGy7ofeP

According to the Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 spoilers, Mikey and Takemichi now head Toman, with characters such as Draken, Tetta Kisaki, Shuuji Hanma, Keisuke Baji, and Chifuyu Matsuno assuming important positions in the hierarchy. These new spoilers truly excited fans to see the return of characters who met unfortunate demises previously.

Final Thoughts

Chapter 277 spoilers do not paint a proper picture explaining how Takemichi and Mikey managed to travel back in time, apart from dubbing it a miracle. It is evident from the raw scans that this chapter also does not show how the pair saved their friends' lives either. However, one can make an educated guess regarding the same.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 spoilers probably ended with Takemichi and Hinata's wedding at the church. She was absent from the raw scans but should make an appearance quite soon. Also, it is left to be seen what kind of relationship the two now share with Kisaki alive and in the mix. Hopefully, these questions will be answered with the chapter's official release.

