Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4: Mitsuya and Taiju’s meeting ends in a shock, Takemichi and Chifuyu gain a surprise ally

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 showed the long-anticipated meeting between Taiju Shiba and Takashi Mitsuya. The chapter also revealed the state of the Shiba Household and the extent of the damage that Taiju’s violence caused to his siblings.

The episode also portrays Mitsuya and Hakkai’s first meeting and how the older boy’s ethical view on violence changed the youngest Shiba’s life. Takemichi and Chifuyu make another daredevil plan to secure the future and are shocked to receive help from an unexpected source.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4: Hakkai joins the Black Dragons, a gang-war brews on the horizon

Hakkai in teh previous episode (Image via Liden Films)

In the previous episode, Hakkai promised to join the Black Dragons in exchange for Taiju sparing Takemichi’s life. After he was returned home, Takemichi became frustrated, and overwhelmed by Chifuyu's understanding words, revealed everything about time travel to him. Two days later, Hakkai asked to leave Toman during an official meeting. Takemichi and Chifuyu’s plans to stop it failed, but Mitsuya, as Hakkai’s captain, refused.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 is titled "Tomorrow".

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4: The history of Hakkai’s family

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 begins at the Toman meeting, where Mitsyua asks Hakkai to take him to meet Taiju. Through a flashback, it is revealed that Hakkai used to be a violent child and was shunned by other guardians due to Taiju’s reputation. One day, Takashi Mitsuya stopped him from beating up another boy and told him to use his violence to protect others.

Hakkai was impressed by Mitsuya’s firm morality and gentle attitude toward his two sisters, Mana and Luna. Mitsuya then invited Hakkai to his home and cooked him meals. Hakkai was shocked to see the caring atmosphere of their home and Mitsuya’s lack of resentment towards his situation despite having to take care of two young siblings when he was a child himself. The Shiba Family, with a deceased mother and absentee father, was ruled by Taiju.

Young Taiju Shiba in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 (Image via Liden Films)

Taiju, despite being violent and ruthless, was loved by his followers. He often beat his siblings out of a twisted sense of love when they fell short of his expectations. Hakkai tried to protect his sister by taking her share of the beatings. However, Taiju broke his promise and hit Yuzuha as always, claiming to teach her a lesson. For Hakkai, who had always known love to be painful and deceitful, Mitsuya was both a hero and a savior.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4: The meeting with Taiju

Taiju meets Mitsuya in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 (Image via Liden Films)

Back in the present, Mitsuya berates Hakkai for trying to shoulder everything by himself. Chifuyu and Takemichi tag along with them to Taiju’s den, where Koko and Inui are also present for the meeting. Mitsuya, however, against everyone’s expectations, does not ask to free Hakkai. Rather, he agrees to cut off all contact with the boy and give him to the Black Dragon if Taiju would free Yuzuha in return.

Mitsuya reveals that Hakkai has been protecting Yuzuha all along, and he was only joining the Black Dragons to save his sister. Taiju is using Yuzuha to collect money from powerful people after he sells them his violence, and Mitsuya wants him to let her go. Taiju agrees to Mitsuya’s terms and promises to never hit Yuzuha again. In return, Mitsuya assures him that Toman will withdraw from his territory.

Mitsuya meets Yuzuha in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 (Image via Liden Films)

Mitsuya and Hakkai share a touching farewell. Later Mitsuya meets up with Yuzuha, who seems resentful of what Mitsuya has done. Mitsuya asks Mikey, who is giving him a ride, if he has made a mistake. In return, Mikey reminds him that the founding members are down to half, and extracts a promise from Mitsuya to never leave him.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4: Hakkai’s resolve

Hakkai resolves to kill Taiju in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 (Image via Liden Films)

While Chifuyu laments that Hakkai joined Black Dragons in the end, Takemichi seems hopeful that at least Yuzuha is free. However, he also realizes that Hakkai will gladly kill his brother to protect Yuzuha. While he wants to return to the future, Chifuyu reminds him that his work is still not done, and due to being in jail, he has no free access to Naoto and hence cannot come back even if he wants.

As the two are arguing, Hakkai joins them. He tells them about his family history and how Taiju has never kept his promise. He is sure that his elder brother won’t honor the deal made with Mitsuya. Even though he is scared to stand up to Taiju, he is determined to kill him to protect Yuzuha. After Hakkai leaves, Takemichi decides to Fight the Black Dragons.

Draken rejects Takemichi's proposal (Image via Liden Films)

Despite having misgivings, Chifuyu is impressed by him and agrees to help him. However, in a meeting with other executives barring Mikey and Mitsuya, their proposal is rejected. Draken makes them understand that if they were to launch an attack on the Black Dragons first, they will ruin Mitsuya’s reputation. Dejected, Chifuyu and Takemichi wonder what they can do when Kisaki and Hanma come to them, claiming to help.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4: Kisaki’s help

Kisaki claims that since Mikey is heartbroken and the other Toman captains won’t do anything as long as Mitsuya’s truce is there, they will have to beat back the Black Dragons. Chifuyu reacts violently to Kisaki’s offer, going so far as to hold a shard of glass to his neck, but Hanma makes him back down by threatening Takemichi in return. Kisaki takes them to an informant, who agrees to spill the secrets in exchange for 10,000 yen.

However, Kokonoi appears with two other Black Dragon members and has them drag the informant away. In a shocking twist, Koko agrees to tell the Toman members what they want to know in exchange for 100,000 yen, which Kisaki promptly pays. Koko tells them that Taiju always has at least five people with him except on Christmas. As a devout Christian, he spends the night alone, praying at the church.

Kokonoi gives Toman information in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 (Image via Liden Films)

When Takemichi asks why Koko is betraying Taiju, he replies that he likes strong people, and he doubts that the four Toman members can do any damage to his boss. After he leaves, Kisaki makes Takemichi realize that Hakkai will try to kill Taiju on Christmas day. Despite both Chifuyu and Takemichi being suspicious of Kisaki’s motives, the four of them vow to stop Hakkai and destroy Taiju.

Final thoughts

Taiju as a devout Christian (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 not only dives deep into the extent of Taiju’s violence but also into how his psyche sees nothing wrong with what he is doing. Hakkai’s decision to kill his brother, while drastic, does not seem disproportionate. What is more intriguing is Yuzuha’s resentment towards Mitsuya, as it seems to stem from something darker than simple dissatisfaction at having her younger brother sacrifice himself for her.

Once again, Tokyo Revengers season 2 continues to effort to make the viewers understand the impact of Baji’s absence. Mikey admits to having lost sight of his goal and seems to live in fear of losing another one of his friends. Chifuyu’s reaction to Takemichi’s declaration of war is reflective of how uprooted he feels without his captain, and his anger at Kisaki seems apparent as well.

Kisaki and Hanma with Takemichi and Chifuyu in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 (Image via Liden Films)

Kisaki’s attitude is both confusing and has a sinister undertone. Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 4 hints that he has an ulterior motive, but despite being suspicious of him, neither Takemichi nor Chifuyu has any clue as to what it is. Kokonoi seems to be an interesting fellow as well, and his connection to Taiju seems shaky at best. With the date of the conflict having been set, the Christmas Showdown arc is moving towards its climax.

