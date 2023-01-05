How many episodes will Tokyo Revengers season 2 have? Explained

Tokyo Revengers season 2, named The Christmas Showdown arc, will have only one cour. It will consist of 13 episodes and will cover only one arc. As such, the runtime of season 2 will be roughly three months.

Season 1 consisted of 24 episodes and two cours. It used one opening theme song and two ending theme songs and covered a total of three arcs, spanning 73 chapters. Below is a breakdown of how many arcs and chapters Tokyo Revengers season 2 may cover.

How much of the manga will Tokyo Revengers season 2 cover in 13 episodes?

Takemichi and Chifuyu in season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 1 cour 1 consisted of 12 episodes and covered the first two arcs from the original manga by Ken Wakui. It covered the 12-chapter-long Toman arc in five episodes. It went on to adapt the Moebius arc (21 chapters, 13-33) in episodes 6-12.

Season 1 adapted the Valhalla Arc, which is spread across 44 chapters (34-77), for the second cour. However, the second cour only adapted 40 chapters in 12 episodes. The season ended on a cliffhanger in episode 24, A Crybaby, leaving the last four chapters of the arc for Tokyo Revengers season 2.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 2?

Kazutora in episode 1 of season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

The first episode of the second season has been revealed to be titled It Is What It Is, which is also the title of the manga’s 76th chapter. This and the preview imply that the first episode will at least cover chapter 74, Get Back, chapter 75, Let One Down, and chapter 76.

In all probability, the episode will also include the 77th chapter, Gotta Go, which is also the final chapter of the Valhalla arc.

This leaves Tokyo Revengers season 2 with 12 chapters to cover the 44 chapters of the Black Dragons/Christmas Showdown arc (78-121). This will be in keeping with the adaption ratio of the first season’s second cour, 2.3 chapters per episode if the director decides to end the season on chapter 117.

Mikey in the season 2 opening (Image via Liden Films)

However, given the previous season’s trend, it can be assumed that director Tsutomu Hanabusa and writer Izumi Takahashi will choose to end the season with the dramatic cliffhanger at the end of chapter 118, Life Comes and Goes.

The Manilla timeline shown in this chapter is the first time readers properly encounter Mikey’s inner darkness. The opening theme hints that viewers will also see the same this season.

Final thoughts

Tokyo Revengers season 2 will start airing on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 2.08 am JST. The season will be broadcast on MBS in Japan and simulcast on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu outside of Japan.

The opening song, White Noise, is sung by Official Hige Dandism, the same band who sang the season 1 opening theme, Cry Baby. Liden Films released the opening video on the anime’s official YouTube channel on January 1, 2023.

The Black Dragons arc is one of the most crucial arcs in the series in terms of paradigm shift and character introduction. The viewers will meet the Shiba siblings and will get to know the history of Kokonoi and Inui, both of whom will play large roles in the future. Although Ken Wakui’s Manga has ended nearly two months back, the anime still has much to look forward to.

