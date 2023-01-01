Tokyo Revengers season 2 opening theme released ahead of the premiere

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is set to air from January 7, 2023, onwards. On December 31, the official YouTube channel released the opening theme of the season along with the introductory video, but without the opening credits. The theme song is “White Noise” by Official Hige Dandism.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 will be adapting the Christmas Showdown arc. The total episode count of the season is not disclosed yet, but even if it is a two-cour production, the anime usually goes for only one theme song for both cours.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 opening theme is by the same artist as season 1

Official Hige Dandism is a four-member Japanese Pop band that sang the opening theme of Tokyo Revengers Season 1, “Cry Baby”, in 2021. In early 2022, they sang the opening theme “Mixed Nuts” for the first cour of the Spy X Family anime. “White Noise” is more subdued than “Cry Baby.”

The characters shown in the accompanying video are, in chronological order, Takemichi Hanagaki, Chifuyu Matsuno, Taiju Shiba, Yuzuha and Hakkai Shiba, Manjiro Sano, Ken Ryuguji, Takashi Mitsuya, Tetta Kisaki, Shuuji Hanma, Hajime Kokonoi, Seishu Inui, Naoto Tachibana, and Hinata Tachibana.

The mysterious person in Tokyo Revengers season 2 opening theme (Image via Liden Films)

The silhouette of a long-haired figure is also shown, but it is unclear whether it is the deceased Keisuke Baji or Kazutora Hanemiya from the future. The latter half of the video indicates that the second season will cover more than the Christmas Showdown arc and may begin the first part of the Tenjiku arc, although the season itself is named Tokyo Revengers: Seiya Kessen-hen (Christmas Showdown Arc).

The 24-episode first season of the Tokyo Revengers anime ran from April 11 to September 19, 2021. It adapted 77 chapters from manga, covering a total of three arcs: The Toman arc, the Moebius arc, and the Valhalla arc. After the fourth arc, the Black Dragons arc/Christmas Showdown arc, there will be three more arcs left: The Tenjiku arc, the Bonten arc, and the Final Arc. The Final arc is further broken down into the Three Deities and the Kanto Manji sub-arcs.

How to watch and read Tokyo Revengers

Tokyo Revengers season 1 is available on Muse Asia’s online platforms in Asia and on Crunchyroll outside of Asia. Tokyo Revengers season 2 will be simulcast on Disney+ and Disney+Hotstar. The second season will be broadcast in Japan on MBS at 2.08 am JST.

The manga by Ken Wakui ended its run on November 16, 2022, with 278 chapters. the manga was originally serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine and later collected into 31 Tankoubon volumes. The chapters can be read online on Kodansha’s official website and associated platforms.

