Mangaka Wakui bids farewell to Tokyo Revengers through a new illustration

Tokyo Revengers has finally drawn to a close after 278 chapters. A number of time-leaps later, Takemichi managed to rewrite the timeline and save all those he cared about.

Mangaka Ken Wakui added a number of twists throughout the story, but saved the greatest for the last - Takemichi's final time-leap. Thus, ended a much-loved series, thanks to a great writer.

As a farewell, Wakui took to social media to share one final illustration, which not only showed the main characters in Tokyo Revengers but also featured him reaching out a hand to draw them for one last time.

Mangaka Ken Wakui bids adieu to Tokyo Revengers through teary-eyed illustration

daily takefuyu @daiIytakefuyu wakui crying while drawing the ending of tokyo revengers ft. chifuyu trying to hold his arm up to draw takemichi noooo wakui crying while drawing the ending of tokyo revengers ft. chifuyu trying to hold his arm up to draw takemichi noooo https://t.co/yyPdITnVrP

The mangaka shared a new illustration featuring characters such as protagonists Takemichi and Mikey, Ken "Draken" Ryuguji and Tokyo Manji Gang member Chifuyu Matsuno. Along with them, he also added himself drawing these characters with Chifuyu holding up his hand to help him finish drawing Takemichi.

The mangaka's tearful au revoir to the series had fans on Twitter getting emotional.

yasi • GOAT WAKUI @sanzusurvlarc to finally crying out of happiness (and sadness) that it ended on a happy note with everyone alive… tr has become my comfort manga fr to finally crying out of happiness (and sadness) that it ended on a happy note with everyone alive… tr has become my comfort manga fr

松野千冬 @kyoka_uwu @toman_official I'm crying, thanks for this great anime and fandom, they became my safe place, thanks for everything wakui! <3 @toman_official I'm crying, thanks for this great anime and fandom, they became my safe place, thanks for everything wakui! <3

While there were those who were displeased with the ending of Tokyo Revengers, there were also those who completely supported it.

They were happy that the conclusion brought the entire roster of characters together, alive and well. Each of them were spared the unfortunate fate awaiting them and made it through unscathed.

Dr.Octoploctapus @DrOctoploctapus he finished Tokyo Revengers like a BET movie and I’m wit it (tweeting this so people don’t know if I’m crying or not)

#TokyoRevengers twitter.com/toman_official… 東京卍リベンジャーズ【公式】 @toman_official 今日11月16日は東京卍リベンジャーズの最終回(^^)



連載開始から5年半、熱い回は号泣しながら、ギャグ回は笑い転げながら気持ちを込めて描き上げました。

東卍メンバーと共に走り抜けた最高の時間、読者の皆様5年半本当にありがとうございました！

（和） 今日11月16日は東京卍リベンジャーズの最終回(^^)連載開始から5年半、熱い回は号泣しながら、ギャグ回は笑い転げながら気持ちを込めて描き上げました。東卍メンバーと共に走り抜けた最高の時間、読者の皆様5年半本当にありがとうございました！（和） https://t.co/mxUMYZNGZn Wakui did it the mad manhe finished Tokyo Revengers like a BET movie and I’m wit it(tweeting this so people don’t know if I’m crying or not) Wakui did it the mad man😭he finished Tokyo Revengers like a BET movie and I’m wit it✨ (tweeting this so people don’t know if I’m crying or not) #TokyoRevengers twitter.com/toman_official…

Tokyo Rev Analysis @trananalysis Like in all timelines everyone has suffered. Maybe atleast in one timeline, everyone is happy.



Man now I'm crying.



I appreciate Wakui for creating something special, if not a masterpiece.



The characters will forever stay with me. Like in all timelines everyone has suffered. Maybe atleast in one timeline, everyone is happy. Man now I'm crying. I appreciate Wakui for creating something special, if not a masterpiece. The characters will forever stay with me.

Fans found comfort in the brilliant story and its memorable host of characters. They voiced their sentiments about Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers being their "comfort series" and would hold the characters close to their hearts.

빈란드 🐠 @escevasion Nahh Tokyo revengers is fr my comfort series. Nahh Tokyo revengers is fr my comfort series. https://t.co/p0re1QWcXU

Wakui himself had been rumored to be quite visibly upset after the Bloody Halloween battle. The reason was most likely Keisuke Baji's death, something which came as a shock to the characters and viewers alike.

However, in the new timeline, Baji was alive and unharmed given that the battle of Bloody Halloween never happened. Others such as Seishu and Akane Inui were well, the absence of their burn scars indicating that the house fire in the past did not happen.

elle @takach4nluvr IM CRYING so what wakui means by he already had the ending planned after the valhalla arc was that he already plan to Revive Baji this is sooosjdhshsj IM CRYING so what wakui means by he already had the ending planned after the valhalla arc was that he already plan to Revive Baji this is sooosjdhshsj

Perhaps the biggest of all, Tokyo Revengers' Takemichi managed to save his beloved Hinata Tachibana. The final chapter shows the two lovebirds tying the knot and descending the chapel steps. In attendance were members of the Tokyo Manji Gang, rejoicing and congratulating their comrade.

원숭이 소녀 @wonsungi_sonyeo

I want to say more but I can't stop crying



I LOVE YOU FOR EVER @toman_official So.. we come to day 1, from the bottom of my heart thank you Wakui Sensei for making me laugh, cry, angry and happy during these 5 years..I want to say more but I can't stop cryingI LOVE YOU FOR EVER #TOKYO卍REVENGERS @toman_official So.. we come to day 1, from the bottom of my heart thank you Wakui Sensei for making me laugh, cry, angry and happy during these 5 years.. I want to say more but I can't stop crying😭😭😭😭❤I LOVE YOU FOR EVER #TOKYO卍REVENGERS https://t.co/mYv2sOnIaI

Every great series has its critics and supporters. Tokyo Revengers is no different. It had its ups and downs, but at the end of the day it served as a great story. It kept its viewers engaged and on their feet with unexpected plot twists. Ken Wakui gave the anime community something to cherish that is a tad bit different from regular series dealing with time travel.

The conclusion to the series looked fair as well, with each of the characters getting their happy ending. What's left now is the anime adaptation. With its first season already on air, Season 2 is set to likely release in the winter of 2023. It is supposed to cover the Black Dragon Arc, also known as the Christmas Showdown Arc.

Poll : 0 votes