Tokyo Revengers chapter 278: The series ends with Takemichi and Hinata’s wedding as every character finds their happy ending

Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 is the final chapter of mangaka Ken Wakui’s magnum opus. This chapter is an uncharacteristically bright and hopeful conclusion to such a gruesome and death-ridden series. Despite the ending being heavily disputed, readers everywhere are sad to see the beloved series end.

As expected, Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 focuses on the wedding ceremony of Takemichi Hanagaki and Hinata Tachibana, while Chifuyu Matsuno narrates the current lives and occupations of every significant character. While the chapter features several inconsistencies and even more inexplicable aspects of the series’ wonky time travel, the ending is bound to bring a smile to every fan’s face.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 278: Every character achieves their dream as Takemichi and Mikey’s story comes to an end

Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 is titled Revengers.

The chapter begins with Mikey and Takemichi as the latter gets ready for his wedding. Mikey tells his friend that they can no longer be as reckless as they once were. Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 then cuts to Chifuyu running towards the chapel since he is late for the wedding. Before the ceremony, Chifuyu introduces every character’s current occupation.

The occupations that differ from the Bonten arc (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Most characters continue their jobs from the Bonten timeline with slight changes. Chifuyu’s pet store employs both Kazutora and Baji, the latter of whom is studying to be a vet. Shinichiro takes care of S S Motors, with Inupi there as an employee. Koko runs a multimillion-yen company with Kisaki, which sponsors Mikey’s professional bike racing team, where Draken works as the head mechanic. Izana and the rest of Tenjiku run a non-profit aided by donations from Kisaki and Koko’s company.

Senju and Haruchiyo are YouTubers with Takeomi as their producer. Benkei and Wakasa run a boxing gym frequented by Terano South, who is a professional Martial artist. The Haitani brothers run a club, while Hanma travels the world as a freelance photographer. Emma and Draken are married, with the implication that they are expecting a child together. Naoto has become a journalist for an occult newspaper. As Chifuyu narrates this, the wedding ceremony begins.

Takemichi's friends congratulate him (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 then reveals that inexplicably, Chifuyu retained some memories of the previous timelines. He remembers that Takemichi has tried his best and sacrificed a lot in order to make everyone happy. After Takemichi and Hinata speak their vows and are married, the entire cast offers them their congratulations. Finally happy, Takemichi thanks everyone for their wishes as the series ends with a panel of Hinata’s bouquet tossed in the air.

Final Thoughts

Chifuyu remembers the timelines (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

There is no explanation in Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 as to how Chifuyu remembers the previous timelines. The chapter doesn’t elaborate on how the characters’ relationships have changed from what the readers were familiar with, nor does it reveal how characters like Terano South were brought into Toman. In essence, mangaka Wakui leaves a big chunk of the ending to the readers’ imagination and strives only to provide a happy ending.

Ever since the release of chapter 277, the feasibility of such a spotless ending has been discussed at length in the fandom. By giving the characters a complete reset Wakui brought back many fan-favorite characters, but in the same vein, he destroyed a significant amount of character development. As a result, characters like Kokonoi and Inui do not seem as close as they once were, Naoto’s friendship with Takemichi has changed completely, and many of the changes are neither welcome nor logical, according to the majority of the fandom.

However, everyone is unanimously happy that their beloved characters are alive and well. Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 is the final chapter of a series that made both time travel and delinquent gangs lucrative for mangakas. Tokyo Revengers has its place amongst notable mangas of this decade, and every fan is sad to bid it farewell.

Takemichi thanks everyone for their support (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

On that note, it comes as a brief respite for readers to know that Wakui plans to publish 8 extra stories about Toman’s founding members from Weekly Shonen Magazine issue 51 onwards. Volume 30 has hit the shelves already, and Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 announced that the final volume, Volume 31, will come out on January 17.

