Tokyo Revengers' controversial ending makes fans compare Ken Wakui to Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama

With author and illustrator Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers manga ending this week, fans have been less-than-pleased with the ending Wakui has chosen for his series. Unsurprisingly, many have taken to Twitter to share their disappointment at how the series seems set to end, using some choice words to describe their emotions.

Others are instead choosing to liken this latest Tokyo Revengers situation to the end of Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan. While not everyone is giving such a response to the ending of Wakui’s series, a vast majority certainly are.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest fan reactions to the Tokyo Revengers ending, focusing on those comparing Wakui to Isayama.

Fans' comparisons of Tokyo Revengers’ ending and Attack on Titan’s resulting in discourse on Twitter over situation

Fan reactions

Unsurprisingly, many fans are disappointed with the ending for Tokyo Revengers which Wakui has put forth. The ending essentially sees Takemichi and Mikey both return to the past with knowledge of the future, preventing the tragedies of the original timeline. However, it is quite literally never explained how this happens, with even the characters themselves calling it a “miracle.”

Fans are understandably furious over such a Deus ex machina ending, with their anger fanned even further by the lack of even attempting an explanation. For many, this ending makes it clear and apparent that Wakui must have either run out of ideas, or stopped caring about the end of his series. Frankly, it’s hard to argue with these claims given the palpable apathy in this ending.

This discourse eventually gave way to comparing the series to Attack on Titan, another manga with a very controversial ending amongst the series’ fans. However, Attack on Titan’s ending was solely disliked, rather than being criticized for not being thoughtful, planned out, or underwhelming to the point of negating the experience of the series thus far.

Unfortunately, Tokyo Revengers’ ending does indeed fall into these unfortunate categorizations, with many fans regretting their prior investment in the series. Nevertheless, fans are still comparing Isayama and Wakui, with many asserting that both mangaka are on similar levels given their respective series’ ending.

Others are instead arguing that Isayama’s ending was much better than Wakui’s. As mentioned earlier, one of the most common arguments in support of this opinion is that Isayama’s ending didn’t negate the entire journey of the series up to that point. It’s certainly a fair assessment, even if it does move the goalposts slightly for Wakui by residing on the biggest difference between the two endings.

In terms of overall quality however, some are asserting that Attack on Titan’s ending is no better than that of Tokyo Revengers. In any case, it’s clear that the fanbases of both series have vastly different opinions on whose ending is superior, and whose is inferior.

Generally speaking, both fanbases seem ready and willing to admit that the endings of each series are somewhat underwhelming and lacking.

