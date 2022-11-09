Tokyo Revengers ending has fans shocked and terrified at the same time

Tokyo Revengers is just a few days away from receiving its final chapter. Beginning in May 2017, it will culminate with 278 chapters combined into 29 volumes of the story. It had its highs and lows and did well to keep the viewer's attention throughout its duration.

Mangaka Ken Wakui has always had surprises in store with this series, pulling a different rabbit from the hat each time. However, the most recent twist seems to have distraught fans as the ending turned out to be something completely unexpected.

Tokyo Revengers ending shocks fans to the core

What happened so far

Takemichi and Mikey rejoicing (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Takemichi traveled back in time and recreated the Tokyo Manji Gang. He challenged Mikey's new Kanto Manji Gang, and an intense battle ensued. The battle ended with Mikey stabbing Takemichi in the abdomen as our protagonist promised to rescue his friend from his Dark Impulses.

The raw scans of chapter 278 show that Takemichi traveled back in time once more, this time 10 years into the past. There he encounters Mikey, who remembers him. The pair realize that they both time leaped and that Shinichiro, Baji, Draken, Emma, Kazutora, and others were all alive.

Mikey disbands Toman (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Overjoyed, the two are seen running through the streets, yelling, "It's a miracle!". Mikey and Takemichi sit on a rooftop and discuss the past before deciding to move forward together, calling it "Our Revenge." As time passed, the pair grew up and eventually formed the new Tokyo Manji Gang.

Towards the end, the pair stand on the same rooftop, looking into the sunset as once Mikey and Draken did. They reflect upon how far they've come, stating that they have "conquered the whole country." Tears rolled down Takemichi's face as the words echoed, "Finally...it's over...". However, a final panel stunned fans as Mikey proclaimed, "As of today, the Tokyo Manji Gang is disbanded!!!".

Tokyo Revengers fans left shocked at the ending

JOL @Saitamagoated tokyo revengers officially the worst manga ever made now tokyo revengers officially the worst manga ever made now https://t.co/JU1ZmCL85Q

َ @ZORAlDEALE “Go to hell” is basic.



“I hope your series ends like Tokyo Revengers” is smart. It’s possible. It’s terrifying. “Go to hell” is basic. “I hope your series ends like Tokyo Revengers” is smart. It’s possible. It’s terrifying.

With Mikey disbanding the Tokyo Manji Gang, it seemed like whatever happened throughout the series happened for naught. All the events that took place and shaped the characters seemed to fall through, with Takemichi literally hard resetting the entire timeline in Tokyo Revengers.

Zarts @Zarts_327 Just finished Tokyo Revengers & gosh the tears in my eyes. The plot, the pacing, the characters, the writing, the worldbuilding, the lore, the emotional moments...everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst story I've ever read. Just finished Tokyo Revengers & gosh the tears in my eyes. The plot, the pacing, the characters, the writing, the worldbuilding, the lore, the emotional moments...everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst story I've ever read. https://t.co/WWv3GZHLca

lucy @kurtachainjail If you told me a few days ago that every single character would be alive and well in Tokyo Revengers I would have laughed in your face If you told me a few days ago that every single character would be alive and well in Tokyo Revengers I would have laughed in your face

All the characters who passed away one by one throughout the story returned. Even those with malicious intentions returned to the good guys' side. Every important character so far has held a position of power in the new Toman gang.

Everything combined did not sit well with the fans. They had high expectations from Tokyo Revengers author Ken Wakui to do something out of the ordinary once again. Well, in his defense, he did, but it looks to be the highly disputable kind.

ً @vantaeprod this is what defending tokyo revengers feels right now this is what defending tokyo revengers feels right now https://t.co/CBptVsFGoL

Ice ☀ @3iceReborn Kamva @EisakuOtomo @ceejayweejay They went back in time and became friends with all their future ops so nobody dies in the present @ceejayweejay They went back in time and became friends with all their future ops so nobody dies in the present https://t.co/zen1Hsfflk "The real tokyo revengers were the friends we made along the way " twitter.com/EisakuOtomo/st… "The real tokyo revengers were the friends we made along the way " twitter.com/EisakuOtomo/st… https://t.co/ycqBCVIDE4

As with anything viral, Tokyo Revengers was not safe from the memes that flooded social media. The famous John Wick meme, the Walter White meme, and many others surfaced online as a protest against the ending of a manga that did well to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Yaya | يحيى ❤️‍🔥 @BasedYaya Tokyo Revengers fell off big time Nah, what is Wakui doing with this Mickey Mouse EndingTokyo Revengers fell off big time Nah, what is Wakui doing with this Mickey Mouse Ending 😭 Tokyo Revengers fell off big time💀💀 https://t.co/mDhQZTrYYo

hana💌 lvs mikey @manjitakes can y’all at least wait for the last chapter Tokyo revengers hasn’t even ended yet but somehow the ending already being roastedcan y’all at least wait for the last chapter Tokyo revengers hasn’t even ended yet but somehow the ending already being roasted 💀 can y’all at least wait for the last chapter

With one chapter left to go, fans are not happy with the developments so far. It seemed to have crushed any and every kind of expectation they had from the series.

Many have begun speculating the worst possible outcome for the last chapter. One popular theory tied to the church shown in the final panel states that Tokyo Revengers was Takemichi's dream which was on his deathbed - unfortunate indeed.

