Tokyo Revengers Chapter 278: Every character’s occupation in the final timeline, explained

Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 is the final chapter of the series and it lists the occupations of the entire cast in the reset timeline. While many retain their line of work from the Bonten timeline, others venture into new territories.

The ending of the series has become one of the most controversial manga endings, with many readers outright despising Wakui’s treatment of his characters. On the other hand, seeing their favorite characters live and thrive in this new timeline has brought solace to a considerable number of fans, and they are equally excited to find out which character has chosen which profession.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers chapter 278.

A complete list of every main character’s profession in the final timeline as seen in Tokyo Revengers chapter 278

Many characters retain their occupation from the Bonten timeline (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 reveals that Mikey is now a professional bike racer, and he has given his managers the slip to come to Takemichi’s wedding. Draken comments that his sponsors are getting fed up with his antics. Draken is married to Emma, who is a housewife, and they might be expecting a child. Shinichiro still runs his bike shop, S.S. Motors, where Inupi also works as an assistant

Draken gets usurped by Shinichiro (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Kokonoi is the Vice-president of a multi-million yen company called TK&KO, with Kisaki as the President. Hanma is a traveling photographer. Izana and Kakucho run Tenjiku, a non-profit organization for homeless and orphaned children, where Mochizuki, Madarame, and Muto regularly volunteer. The organization depends heavily on Kisaki and Koko’s sizeable donations.

Benkei and Wakasa run a boxing gym together, while the Haitani brothers own a club. Senju and Haruchiyo Akashi have become famous YouTubers and they seem to have reconciled with their eldest brother, Takeomi. Taiju Shiba owns a chain of restaurants. His younger brother, Hakkai, is a model, and their sister Yuzuha is his manager. Mitsuya and Atsushi remain a fashion designer and a hairdresser, respectively. Makoto takes care of his family shrine while Yamagishi is a civil servant.

Most people retain their Bonten Jobs (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Pah-Chin and Peh-Yan are in the real estate business. The Kawata brothers run their ramen shop from the Bonten timeline. Naoto Tachibana has become a journalist and sports a relatively unkempt appearance. Lastly, Chifuyu still runs his pet shop and employs Baji and Kazutora there. Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 states that the latter two are terrible employees, making Chifuyu work twice as hard.

Final thoughts

eli エリ ◟̽◞̽ @byl8r #tr278



you’re telling me this hard-to-recognize guy is naoto tachibana?? wakui did my man dirty for what you’re telling me this hard-to-recognize guy is naoto tachibana?? wakui did my man dirty for what #tr278 you’re telling me this hard-to-recognize guy is naoto tachibana?? wakui did my man dirty for what 😭 https://t.co/YlEGrWZNfu

Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 sees most characters fulfill their dreams and work together with the people they love. Some, like Mikey, have finally gotten a chance to do what they have always wanted in this new timeline. Others, like Chifuyu, seem to have reoriented their aspirations to stay close to the important people in their lives. Now that he no longer needs to save his sister and has never been warned by a time-leaping Takemichi, Naoto has ventured into journalism, which is what readers assume he originally wanted to do.

সৌমি (#moodpitch 📌) 🇮🇳 🇰🇷 @SoumiRoy1 #tr278

Since Izana runs a NPO called TENJIKU (also means heaven), I'm assuming it's the same one where Kaku, Mochi, Mucjo and Shion volunteers for underprivileged orphans.

This literally brings tears to my eyes. They're making these kids wont go through what they went through. Since Izana runs a NPO called TENJIKU (also means heaven), I'm assuming it's the same one where Kaku, Mochi, Mucjo and Shion volunteers for underprivileged orphans.This literally brings tears to my eyes. They're making these kids wont go through what they went through. #tr278Since Izana runs a NPO called TENJIKU (also means heaven), I'm assuming it's the same one where Kaku, Mochi, Mucjo and Shion volunteers for underprivileged orphans. This literally brings tears to my eyes. They're making these kids wont go through what they went through. https://t.co/9GF9bEkquh

Many characters retain their occupations from the Bonten era, such as Mitsuya, Hakkai, Yuzuha, Pah-Chin, and Inupi. Draken’s future of managing Shinichiro’s shop has been transferred to its original owner due to the latter being alive. Similarly, readers see characters like Haruchiyo, Hanma, and Kisaki explore more creative and functional sides of their talents now that they are no longer embroiled in crime. Izana and Kakucho’s childhood dream of creating a place for people like them seems to have come true as well.

Miyumi @drakencult #tr278 #tokyorevengers278

Promise kept, even in a different timeline! After all, Takemichi always keeps his promises! I love them so much! 🥹🤧 Promise kept, even in a different timeline! After all, Takemichi always keeps his promises! I love them so much! 🥹🤧 #tr278 #tokyorevengers278Promise kept, even in a different timeline! After all, Takemichi always keeps his promises! I love them so much! 🥹🤧💞 https://t.co/wZryfVftSh

Hinata and Takemichi’s places of employment are not clear in Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 spoilers. Hopefully, the official translation will elaborate upon that point. while most readers are unhappy with the ending and feel that every character has been cheated out of their poignant journeys, one cannot argue that watching these characters live their lives and fulfill their dreams has a certain charm. No matter how questionable Wakui’s creative choices are from a critical point of view, the ending of Tokyo Revengers carries substantial emotional weight.

