How Tokyo Revengers ending failed the entire manga with a single mistake

With Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 finally out, fans were left enraged with the ending that the manga had set up for chapter 278. The manga's main plot saw Takemichi trying to save his ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana, who was killed due to the actions of a gang he was a part of in the past, the Tokyo Manji Gang.
When Takemichi was about to get killed by an oncoming train, he was sent back in time to his school days when he was a delinquent. He decided to take this opportunity and worked alongside Hinata's younger brother Naoto to try and rescue everyone.
While this may seem like a compelling story, the final arc, especially with the events starting from chapter 276, has disappointed fans with what is set to happen in the manga series.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga.
Tokyo Revengers: What was the mistake that failed the entire manga?
Tokyo Revengers chapter 276, titled Get Over, saw Takemichi about to pass away on Mikey's lap when Takemichi was sent back in time to 2006, which was way before Mikey had even met Draken or even formed the Tokyo Manji Gang. Only a little later, Takemichi discovered that Mikey had time leaped along with him, leaving only the two to remember all that had happened.
The manga hasn't explained why Mikey was able to time leap along with Takemichi. While it can only be assumed that Takemichi trying to pass on his powers to Mikey might have worked, there was no reason for them to time leap to 2006.
If one even ignores the circumstances behind the duo being able to time leap together, there are several loopholes that haven't been answered yet.
After Takemichi and Mikey realized that they had to save everyone, it was only natural for them to aim for the same. However, something that has been left unanswered is how two 12-year-old boys were able to fix other people's problems, such as broken households, abusive families, etc.
Even if such complications were to be ignored, considering Takemichi and Mikey's improved sense of decision-making, it does not hide the fact that Ken Wakui practically erased all the friendships fans had come to love and cherish throughout the Tokyo Revengers' serialization.
The most enraging thing for the fans was Takemichi claiming that he had been fighting in this journey all along, while he could only reach that point through the efforts of Chifuyu, Naoto, Hinata, and Draken, among others.
After witnessing the ending that the manga was set up for, fans couldn't help but title Ken Wakui's conclusion to be Mickey Mouse writing, for which one fan even added the theme song of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse to Tokyo Revengers' season 1 opening.
Some fans were even concerned about how the manga handled Shuji Hanma's character, given that the character was a mystery until the end of the series.
Meanwhile, many fans were convinced that the manga should have ended after Takemichi and Hinata's wedding, considering how Takemichi's original goal was to save Hinata.
However, the manga kept releasing chapters for it to have the anti-climatic ending it is bound to have in chapter 278 unless Ken Wakui has a massive plot twist set up for Tokyo Revengers' final chapter.