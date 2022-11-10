How Tokyo Revengers ending failed the entire manga with a single mistake

With Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 finally out, fans were left enraged with the ending that the manga had set up for chapter 278. The manga's main plot saw Takemichi trying to save his ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana, who was killed due to the actions of a gang he was a part of in the past, the Tokyo Manji Gang.

When Takemichi was about to get killed by an oncoming train, he was sent back in time to his school days when he was a delinquent. He decided to take this opportunity and worked alongside Hinata's younger brother Naoto to try and rescue everyone.

While this may seem like a compelling story, the final arc, especially with the events starting from chapter 276, has disappointed fans with what is set to happen in the manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Tokyo Revengers: What was the mistake that failed the entire manga?

Zarts @Zarts_327 Just finished Tokyo Revengers & gosh the tears in my eyes. The plot, the pacing, the characters, the writing, the worldbuilding, the lore, the emotional moments...everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst story I've ever read. Just finished Tokyo Revengers & gosh the tears in my eyes. The plot, the pacing, the characters, the writing, the worldbuilding, the lore, the emotional moments...everything was garbage from beginning to end. On my way to the hospital, definitely the worst story I've ever read. https://t.co/WWv3GZHLca

Tokyo Revengers chapter 276, titled Get Over, saw Takemichi about to pass away on Mikey's lap when Takemichi was sent back in time to 2006, which was way before Mikey had even met Draken or even formed the Tokyo Manji Gang. Only a little later, Takemichi discovered that Mikey had time leaped along with him, leaving only the two to remember all that had happened.

The manga hasn't explained why Mikey was able to time leap along with Takemichi. While it can only be assumed that Takemichi trying to pass on his powers to Mikey might have worked, there was no reason for them to time leap to 2006.

If one even ignores the circumstances behind the duo being able to time leap together, there are several loopholes that haven't been answered yet.

vicc @avivantae TR 277



the funniest thing about EVERY SINGLE THING THAT EVER HAPPENED TO THE TOKYO REVENGERS CHARACTERS getting "fixed" the moment mikey and takemichi meet each other is that they somehow fixed broken households, abusive families, domestic incidents, etc at the tender age of 12 TR 277the funniest thing about EVERY SINGLE THING THAT EVER HAPPENED TO THE TOKYO REVENGERS CHARACTERS getting "fixed" the moment mikey and takemichi meet each other is that they somehow fixed broken households, abusive families, domestic incidents, etc at the tender age of 12

shinings back,back again @ShinnyShining

Talent fr. @avivantae they even prevented a house fire which none of them were even aware ofTalent fr. @avivantae they even prevented a house fire which none of them were even aware of Talent fr.

After Takemichi and Mikey realized that they had to save everyone, it was only natural for them to aim for the same. However, something that has been left unanswered is how two 12-year-old boys were able to fix other people's problems, such as broken households, abusive families, etc.

Even if such complications were to be ignored, considering Takemichi and Mikey's improved sense of decision-making, it does not hide the fact that Ken Wakui practically erased all the friendships fans had come to love and cherish throughout the Tokyo Revengers' serialization.

The most enraging thing for the fans was Takemichi claiming that he had been fighting in this journey all along, while he could only reach that point through the efforts of Chifuyu, Naoto, Hinata, and Draken, among others.

em ☆ @MAERIRl tokyo revengers 277

takemichi: i’ve always fought this battle on my own…



chifuyu naoto hina draken mizo mid crew: tokyo revengers 277takemichi: i’ve always fought this battle on my own…chifuyu naoto hina draken mizo mid crew: https://t.co/To4AL2An0I

After witnessing the ending that the manga was set up for, fans couldn't help but title Ken Wakui's conclusion to be Mickey Mouse writing, for which one fan even added the theme song of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse to Tokyo Revengers' season 1 opening.

hana💌 lvs mikey @manjitakes tokyo revengers fans deserve free therapy how we being bullied by wakui and this entire app at the same time tokyo revengers fans deserve free therapy how we being bullied by wakui and this entire app at the same time 😭 https://t.co/NRlDtzpfDg

Some fans were even concerned about how the manga handled Shuji Hanma's character, given that the character was a mystery until the end of the series.

Meanwhile, many fans were convinced that the manga should have ended after Takemichi and Hinata's wedding, considering how Takemichi's original goal was to save Hinata.

Gray @GraylonKnight Tokyo revengers ended here idk what yall been reading Tokyo revengers ended here idk what yall been reading https://t.co/AiC9XMj92N

However, the manga kept releasing chapters for it to have the anti-climatic ending it is bound to have in chapter 278 unless Ken Wakui has a massive plot twist set up for Tokyo Revengers' final chapter.

Poll : 0 votes