Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 spoilers: The manga ends with the most anticipated wedding and a controversial happy ending

Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 is the final chapter of the entire series and mangaka Ken Wakui chooses to end it on an extremely controversial note. According to spoilers released on November 11, not only is every character healthy and hale, but they are also all on inexplicably good terms with Takemichi.

Chapter 277 ended with a time skip and a glimpse of a church. Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 spoilers confirm that it is indeed the scene of a wedding and nearly the entire cast is present there.

The chapter includes a color opening page and a colored double-spread in the middle. The cover of Weekly Shonen Magazine Issue 51 features a color spread of the entire Tokyo Revengers cast.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers chapter 278.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 spoilers depict Takemichi and Hinata’s wedding as the entire cast cheers for them

Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 spoilers give glimpses of the future. The chapter starts with Mikey encouraging Takemichi as he gets cold feet during his wedding to Hinata. As they prepare, the chapter lists all the characters and what they are doing in the new future. Not all of them are revealed in the spoilers, but there is new information.

Wakasa and Benkei run a Martial Arts dojo, while Seishu helps Shinichiro at his bike shop. The spoilers don’t reveal what Draken is doing, but he is present with Emma and is seen talking to Izana, who keeps the company of Kakucho. Terano South is inexplicably present at the wedding alongside the Haitani brothers, Madarame, Muto, and Mochizuki.

The Akashi siblings seem to have a better relationship with each other, and Takeomi is seen at the wedding. Hinata is wearing the wedding dress that Mitsuya made for her in chapter 200, which implies that he works as a designer with the two youngest Shiba siblings. Taiju is not seen at the wedding in Tokyo Revengers chapter 278.

Baji and Chifuyu seem as close as they have always been, with the latter openly sobbing as his best friend gets married. Kazutora is seen with them, but not as extensively.

The two glaring issues are Naoto Tachibana and Hajime Kokonoi, who are present in the final spread but have not been individually mentioned in the spoilers. The crew from Mizo Middle Five is also not mentioned in Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 spoilers.

The chapter, and the series by default, ends with Takemichi and Hinata coming down the steps after the ceremony to meet their friends as the entire cast of the manga loiters around waiting for them. Everyone loudly cheers and congratulates Takemichi, who heartily thanks his friends, the very last panel of the series is that of Hinata’s bouquet, tossed in the air.

Final thoughts

Hinata wears the same dress (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

The Mizo Middle Five crew had been absent in the previous chapter as well, and the lack of information on them in Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 is suspicious. However, given that Mitsuya is in the same profession as before, it can be assumed that Atsushi did Hinata’s hair for the wedding and is thus alive and present in Takemichi’s life. With Baji alive, Chifuyu is likely to go after his dream of becoming a pilot, leaving Baji and Kazutora to manage the pet shop.

South’s presence raises a few questions, as does the lack of details about Kokonoi. With the Bonten arc not taking place, it is unclear whether Koko and Inupi ever resolved their trauma and reconciled with each other. One can argue that in the new timeline they never had any trauma in the first place and therefore never formed such strong bonds with each other.

Kokonoi, Naoto, and the Mizo Middle crew are largely unmentioned in the spoilers (Image via Liden Films)

Hopefully, the official translation will give readers satisfactory answers to these questions. Additional information in Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 spoilers states that mangaka Wakui plans to publish 8 new chapters depicting the stories of Toman’s founding members after the main series ends.

