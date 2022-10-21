Bridal Babes on Shark Tank: Cost, background story and more about the bridal tech company

The founders of Bridal Babes, Charles and Ashley Young, are all set to appear on Shark Tank on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. On the show, the husband and wife from College Park, Maryland, will try to convince the investors to invest in their “fashion-forward bridal brand that makes everyone in the bridal party feel beautiful.”

The founders will pitch their ideas to Sharks Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, and guest Shark Emma Grede.

Besides bridesmaids' dresses, Bridal Babes also provides accessories, t-shirts, short sets, swimsuits, and robes at a price range from $10 to $300. Interested people can purchase the collection from the official website.

All about Bridal Babes before they appear on the upcoming episode of Shark Tank

Bridal Babes is a bridal tech company that creates bold, beautiful, curve-hugging designs for bridesmaids. As per their official website (www.bridalbabes.co), the company states that their objective is to create an environment encouraging "love and sisterhood" between the bride and her bridesmaids:

“[The] mission is to create a community celebrating love and honoring sisterhood during the wedding planning process and beyond.”

It further continues:

"Bridal Babes is not just revolutionizing how people shop for wedding attire, but the company is also making a space for diversity in the multi-billion wedding industry by showcasing models and clients of all shades, shapes, and sizes."

The idea of starting Bridal Babes came to Ashley after she made outfits for her own bridesmaids

Bridal Babes' co-founder Ashley got the idea for the business in 2016 while finding the perfect bridesmaid dress of all shades, shapes, and sizes for her bridesmaids. She mentioned that the bridesmaids “wanted to look and feel good standing next to her - this meant vibrant shades and form-fitting dresses that showed off their skin tones and curves!!.” However, Ashley was having difficulty finding the perfect dress for them.

After much searching online and offline, Ashley finally made the dress herself, which went viral at the time of the wedding. The process itself was tiresome for her, but this gave her and her husband, Charles, the idea to start their business centering around bridesmaid dresses. She said:

“[The] search for the perfect curve-hugging, trendsetting gown was exhausting. After that experience, Ashley and Charles knew they wanted to create an easy way to shop for trendsetting and stylish bridesmaid dresses - thus Bridal Babes was born!”

Bridal Babes sold very well at the beginning of the launch, but during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, the business saw a downturn. However, the company quickly bounced back. In the following year, Ashley received $15,000 grant from Capital One for coming in second in their Black Girl Magic Pitch Competition.

Bridal Babes provides virtual consultations to its customers by sending fabric samples. Apart from this, they also provide alterations to fit the dress to client’s liking. If the client does not like the dress, the store issues a full-store credit (not including shipping) for the unworn merchandise, which should be returned within 14 business days of delivery.

About the founders of Bridal Babes

The co-founder and CEO of Bridal Babes company, Ashley, officially launched the company in May 2019, along with her husband, Charles.

She completed her B.Com in Marketing from the University of Virginia. After completing her studies, Ashley worked at Universal McCann for around one year. She has even worked as a Senior Digital Media Planner at Porter Novelli for a year and FDA for nine years. Ashley has also been a Health Communications Specialist for two years.

The husband-and-wife team will now come on Shark Tank on Friday with the hope of dressing the masses. Tune in on ABC to watch their pitch on Shark Tank.

