Who is Alena Yildiz? Model claims she was uninvited from friend's wedding after looking "too good" in bridesmaid dress  

Model Alena Yildiz took to TikTok to share her story of being uninvited from a wedding because she looked “too good.” The Heidelberg, Germany-native was to be a bridesmaid at her best friend’s wedding but she did not attend the same.

The video clip, posted on December 13, has accumulated over 10 million views. It included Alena Yildiz in the dress which created tension amongst the two friends. In the same video she wrote:

"My close friend uninvited me to her wedding because she thought I looked too good in the dress she chose for me."

She posted pictures of herself in the video as well. The caption read:

"Still took some fire pics in it though."

Yildiz’s best friend’s wedding took place in early December. Alena Yildiz was selected as a bridesmaid along with five other women.

Alena Yildiz's video which vent viral on TikTok (Image via TikTok/alenayildiz)

How old is Alena Yildiz?

Alena Yildiz is 21 years old. She has accumulated over 165k followers on Instagram. Being a model, she often promotes various brands on her social media platform.

Earlier this year, the model also revealed that she had received a Bachelors of Science degree in psychology.

The dress in question was a blue-sequinned strapless dress. It included nude-lace detailing as well.

Adding to the bridesmaid’s fiasco, Alena Yildiz revealed to Insider that the chosen bridesmaids were made to pay for their own dresses despite the attire being chosen for them by the bride already.

Alena Yildiz’s dress was made by designer Albina Dyla and cost $1,360.

During the fittings, the model reportedly sent a video of herself wearing the dress to the bride. The latter immediately called her fuming with anger. Alena Yildiz said:

"She called me and told me about her insecurities with my dress; that it was too attention-grabbing. She was very angry about the whole situation and ended up uninviting me after the call. We got into a fight because it made no sense to me since she chose that dress herself.”

The model stated that all the bridesmaids were asked to wear the same dress. Yildiz was left curious as to why she was the only one who was flagged for her outfit.

Also Read Article Continues below

Alena Yildiz has mentioned that her friendship with the bride is in rough waters. The fact that the former made a TikTok regarding her friend, which has now gone viral, did not help matters either.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish