"I didn't get the joke": Olivia Jade claims Tom Felton slid into her DMs in true Harry Potter fashion

On Thursday, December 23, YouTuber and Dancing with the Stars participant Olivia Jade appeared on E!'s Down In The DMs. In a segment while speaking about her habit of frequently checking her social media direct messages, she revealed one that she had received from Harry Potter star Tom Felton.

As shown on the show, the 34-year-old British star texted Olivia,

“Hello, mate. Dig your work.”

The message was followed by a snake emoji, which Olivia Jade admitted to not having understood the relevance of in the context of the message.

The snake emoji at the end of Tom’s message was a reference to his Harry Potter film series' character Draco Malfoy’s school house of Slytherin in Hogwarts. While almost every person who watched the iconic fantasy series already knows that Slytherin has a serpent in its emblem, the 22-year-old YouTuber was not aware of this.

What did Olivia Jade say about Tom Felton’s DM?

Olivia Jade talking about Felton's message (Image via E! News/ YouTube)

In the segment, Olivia Jade elaborated on the incident of her receiving a DM from Tom Felton. She said,

“I'm really sorry I'm going to expose you, but I think you're probably a really nice person.”

After revealing Felton’s message, the Los Angeles native admitted that she never watched the uber-popular Harry Potter series. She said,

“I haven't seen the Harry Potter movies, so I didn't get the joke.”

Olivia also disclosed that she never responded to Tom Felton’s message and apparently left him on 'read.’ She admitted that after exposing this incident, it was rude of her to ignore the message without initiating any reply.

Olivia Jade added,

“I think most people would probably understand and be excited by it. I just need to watch more movies."

Tom Felton’s coincidental connection with Jade Olivia and Olivia Jade after this incident

Tom Felton and Jade Olivia (formerly Jade Gordon) (Image via David Buchan/Getty Images)

While several Harry Potter fans were surprised to learn of Felton messaging Olivia Jade, his history with the other Olivia serves as an interesting tangent to this incident.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jade Olivia (not to be confused with Olivia Jade, whom Felton sent the DM to) played Draco Malfoy's wife, Astoria Greengrass, in 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The British actress and stunt assistant Jade Olivia (formerly known as Jade Gordon) was in a relationship with Tom Felton for almost eight years since 2008. Unfortunately, the two split in 2016. Hopefully, this hilarious interaction will lead to the popular YouTuber watching the iconic franchise.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Atul S