Mama O’s Premium Kimchi on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy, and all about the kimchi business

Mama O’s Premium Kimchi is all set to appear on episode 3 of Shark Tank season 14 on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. In the new episode of the unscripted show, four new entrepreneurs will pitch their products to the Sharks and try to convince them to invest in their businesses.

Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and Lori Greiner, along with guest Shark Kendra Scott, will be seen on the new episode of Shark Tank. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“Entrepreneurs from Glendale, New York, bring some spice to the Tank with their take on a traditional Korean dish.”

All about Mama O’s Premium Kimchi appearing on Shark Tank

Mama O’s Premium Kimchi began by accident. Entrepreneur Kheedim Oh never intended to start a company, but the non-availability of good kimchi in the stores forced him to start the business.

Kimchi, which was available mostly in Asian markets, tasted terrible and was full of unnecessary ingredients, so he asked Mama O, who lived a couple of hundred miles away with his father, Papa O, to teach him how to make kimchi.

According to kimchirules.com, the official site of Mama O’s Premium Kimchi,

“He took the Chinatown bus to DC many times to make batches of kimchi to bring back to NYC. Most of the kimchi was shared with friends, and occasional strangers, who eventually encouraged Kheedim to make his product available to a larger community.”

They have come a long way since making batches of kimchi in the basement. They hired some fantastic people and began producing traditional hand-crafted kimchi for grocery stores, local restaurants, and bodegas.

They have production facilities in Brooklyn and New York, and Kimchi lovers can find them nationally and internationally.

Mama O’s Products

Kimchi flavors - they are available from 40oz to 1 gallon and include Mama O’s Original Premium Kimchi, Vegan Kimchi, Daikon Kimchi, Baby Bok Choy Kimchi, Super Spicy Kimchi, and White Kimchi. The costs stars from $55 -$66.

- they are available from 40oz to 1 gallon and include Mama O’s Original Premium Kimchi, Vegan Kimchi, Daikon Kimchi, Baby Bok Choy Kimchi, Super Spicy Kimchi, and White Kimchi. The costs stars from $55 -$66. Kimchi Paste - this versatile spicy paste can be used on meats and veggies. The jars are shelf-stable, so no refrigeration is required. It is available in 3 varieties: Original, Vegan, and Super Spicy and costs $15 -$16.

- this versatile spicy paste can be used on meats and veggies. The jars are shelf-stable, so no refrigeration is required. It is available in 3 varieties: Original, Vegan, and Super Spicy and costs $15 -$16. Kimchili Sauce - it is a tangy cayenne pepper based hot sauce that can be used on just about anything. It is available as premium sauce and Super Spicy sauce. The cost is $17 and $18 respectively.

- it is a tangy cayenne pepper based hot sauce that can be used on just about anything. It is available as premium sauce and Super Spicy sauce. The cost is $17 and $18 respectively. Dehydrated Kimchi - made in collaboration with Burlap & Barrel, this Kimchi Flakes add a rich flavor to recipes like soups and is only made in limited quantity (400 unit) for sale. It costs $18.99.

- made in collaboration with Burlap & Barrel, this Kimchi Flakes add a rich flavor to recipes like soups and is only made in limited quantity (400 unit) for sale. It costs $18.99. Kimchi Kit - the kit includes everything one needs to make fresh kimchi at home. Try all three varieties: Original, Super Spicy, and Vegan. Detailed and easy-to-follow instructions are included with each kit. The kit costs $45.

Other than these, Kimchi lovers can find recipes and Kimchi-making videos on their official website, which also sells Mama O’s Premium Kimchi.

Other products featuring on Shark Tank season 14 episode 3

Besides Mama O’s Premium Kimchi, Shark Tank’s third episode will feature three other products: Halloween Moments, Stakt, and Create A Castle.

Daryl Kay Braithwaite, an entrepreneur from Fairview, Texas, will pitch a solution to carving pumpkins with his product, Halloween Moments. It is a unique tool designed to get rid of the slimy mess.

Taylor Borenstein and Millie Blumka from New York City will introduce their foldable 2-in-1 fitness product, Stakt, which unlocks a new level of versatility in the exercise regimen.

Finally, on episode 3 of Shark Tank, husband and wife Kevin and Laurie Land from New Milford, Connecticut, will showcase their sculpting playset, Create A Castle, designed to bring children year-round fun.

Tune in to ABC on Friday, October 7, to watch the new products on Shark Tank.

Poll : 0 votes