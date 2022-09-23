What time will Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 1 premiere live on ABC? Release date, investors, format, and more explored

ABC’s most-awaited reality series, Shark Tank, is back with a brand new season, featuring aspiring entrepreneurs giving business pitches to a panel of sharks.

Season 14 will air its first episode on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

For the first time, the latest season will include a studio audience who will witness the sharks listening to pitches and deciding whether to invest. Titled “Shark Tank Live,” the official synopsis of Episode 1 reads:

“For the first time ever, Emmy Award-winning Shark Tank will go LIVE in front of a studio audience when it returns for its 14th season. Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary will be unedited and unfiltered as they listen to entrepreneurs seeking to secure an investment that will change their lives forever.”

It continued:

“The one-night-only live event will allow home viewers to weigh in on whether the Sharks should take the plunge and make a deal.”

Schedule for Shark Tank Season 14 premiere

For many seasons, Shark Tank has taken the 8 pm ET slot on ABC on Fridays. Season 14 will also premiere at the same time on September 23, 2022. However, the only difference between the upcoming episode and previous seasons’ premieres was that Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 1 will be a live event.

The one-hour episode will be filmed live for just one day, meaning the show will resume the old filming format from Episode 2.

Fans can watch the show every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC or stream it on Hulu. The network will also upload the episode once it premieres on the channel. Those who don’t have the ABC channel can live stream through Sling, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Shark Tank Season 14: Format, sharks, and more

Season 14 of Shark Tank will follow the same format and rules it has followed over the years. Four business pitches will be showcased by their respective entrepreneurs, who will appear on the show to convince a panel of sharks/investors to make a deal.

The billionaire/millionaire investors will further ask questions about the businesses, and if they believe in the pitches, they will make deals worth millions.

ABC’s official description of the business-themed reality TV show reads:

“The Sharks give budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires.”

The sharks of Season 14 include Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary. While the panel has not changed since last season, there have been a few additions to the list of guest sharks.

The two new guest sharks are Academy Award winner and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and DoorDash CEO Tony Xu. Apart from them, the returnees are Good America co-founder Emma Grede, Dragons’ Den judge Peter Jones, KIND founder Daniel Lubetzky, and jewelry designer Kendra Scott.

In a preview, Robert Herjavec stated what to expect from the new season:

“We’re going to see Lori cry, Oh! We love you! We love you!. Kevin is going to do a royalty deal, shocking! Barbara is going to forget her numbers, Mark is going to know about the pitcher, about everything they say.”

Another preview showed producers explaining their experience of shooting the first live show of Shark Tank. According to them, it is a “huge undertaking” as they will have to shoot three pitches in an hour with no cuts.

