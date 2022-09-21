Who is the richest shark on Shark Tank 2022 (Season 14)? Rumored net worth explored

ABC's popular reality TV show, Shark Tank, is set to return with a brand new season on September 23, 2022. With the show's Season 14 return, the famous panel of sharks will resume their roles.

The Shark Tank panel consists of business tycoons, including Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary. They lend a keen ear to budding entrepreneurs' business pitches in every episode and decide where they should invest.

Each shark has their own successful business and has made a fortune throughout their respective careers. Read on to learn about Shark Tank investors' rumored net worth.

Exploring the wealth of the Sharks on Shark Tank Season 14

1) Mark Cuban: $5 Billion

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mark Cuban is the richest shark on Shark Tank, as his estimated net worth is $5 billion. He joined the show in Season 2 and has been a part of the panel since then. His first three companies, in which he invested a million dollars, were Rugged Maniac Obstacle Race, Ten Thirty-One Productions, and BeatBox Beverages.

Cuban is also one of the smartest and wealthiest business tycoons. One of his most-talked-about business moves was selling Broadcast.com to Yahoo! for $5.7 billion in 1999. The same year, the company aired "the first live-streamed" Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

He used his fortune to buy new companies and make more profit. He became the sole owner of the Dallas Mavericks, which won the 2011 NBA Championship. Cuban further bought Landmark Theaters, Magnolia Pictures, and a $40 million worth of private jet.

In his personal life, he has been married to Tiffany Stewart since 2002 and has two kids. They live in a luxury mansion in Dallas.

2) Kevin O'Leary: $400 million

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the second wealthiest shark on the ABC show is Kevin O'Leary, with an estimated net worth of $400 million. The founder of SoftKey International is nicknamed "Mr. Wonderful" on the show. Earlier, he was a member of the judges' panel on Dragons' Den, the original and British version of Shark Tank.

O'Leary is a 68-year-old Canadian entrepreneur, television personality, politician, and financier. He initially wanted to be a photographer, but his stepfather convinced him to delve into business. The first company he launched was Special Event Television, a sports programming firm.

After becoming a television producer, he co-founded SoftKey International, which turned out to be the fastest-growing company in Canada. His celebrity status was built through Dragons' Den.

In his personal life, he has been married to Linda since 1990 and has two children with her.

3) Daymond John: $350 million

Daymond John started his clothing brand from his mother's house in Queens at age 20. Now, he is a successful businessman, TV personality, fashion designer, and author with an estimated net worth of $350 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. He is the third richest shark on ABC's Shark Tank.

Apart from running his clothing brand named FUBU (For You By You), he is an author who has written multiple books, including The Brand Within, Display of Power, The Power of Broke, and Rise & Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life. He is the founder of various companies that help aspiring entrepreneurs build successful businesses.

In his personal life, he has been married twice. He has two daughters from his first marriage and one from his second marriage. He once had major surgery after he was diagnosed with stage II thyroid cancer.

4) Robert Herjavec: $200 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert Herjavec's hard work helped him make a fortune of $200 million. The Canadian businessman initially started working for minimum-wage jobs, including delivering newspapers and waiting tables.

His first proper job was as a third assistant film director, but an inconsistent schedule didn't work for him. So he started selling Logiquest company's computer equipment. He soon became the general manager at the firm.

In 1990, Herjavec left Logiquest to launch his own company, BRAK Systems, which specialized in internet security software. Ten years later, he sold his company and became the VP of Sales at Ramp Network. He then founded another company called The Herjavec Group, which became one of the most successful projects of his career.

The millionaire businessman then joined the panel of Dragons' Den before featuring on Shark Tank. He has also participated in the dance reality show, Dancing with the Stars (DWTS).

In his personal life, Herjavec has three children from his first marriage to Diane Plese. The divorce and settlement apparently took a toll on his mental health. He is now married to his DWTS dance pro/partner, Kym, and has twins with her.

5) Lori Greiner: $150 million

One of the most successful jewelry designers, Lori Greiner, is a self-made businesswoman who has created over 700 products throughout her career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her rumored net worth is $150 million.

Greiner's initial career focus was journalism, specifically being a playwright. However, she started making and selling costume jewelry, along with jewelry organizers. In the mid-90s, one of her designed earring organizers was a massive success, bringing $10 million in sales within three years.

On Shark Tank, she is one of the most successful sharks with the most profitable investments. In 2014, she invested in Scrub Daddy on the show, and the business broke records by selling two million products a day.

Greiner is also an author and speaker for big firms. In her personal life, she is married to Dan Greiner.

6) Barbara Corcoran: $100 million

With an estimated net worth of $100 million, Barbara Corcoran lands at the bottom of the wealthiest sharks' list on Shark Tank. She is a successful businesswoman, author, television personality, and podcast host.

She founded her real estate firm, The Corcoran Group, in 1973 and sold it for $66 million to the National Realty Trust (NRT) in 2001. She has also hosted multiple podcasts like Business Unusual with Barbara, 888-Barbara, and CNBC's The Millionaire Broker with Barbara Corcoran. The 73-year-old entrepreneur has written books and invested in many companies/startups.

In her personal life, she has been married to retired Navy captain and former FBI agent Bill Higgins since 1988. The couple shares two children — a son named Tom and a daughter named Kate.

Meanwhile, Corcoran will be seen alongside the remaining sharks in Shark Tank Season 14. Several guest sharks, including actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Doordash founder Tony Xu, will join the panel throughout the new season.

Shark Tank 2022 will air its first episode on ABC on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET.

