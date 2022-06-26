5 reality shows that are being renewed in 2022

Reality shows are one of the viewers' favorite genres. From high-end dramas to saucy moments to unscripted real-life stories, viewers get to see all this on reality shows.

Viewers love reality shows for their raw, unscripted content. From dance competitions to singing competitions to games, viewers love it all. Reality stars are yet another factor that keeps the audience glued to the screens as they get to see the personal side of their favorite stars.

No wonder reality shows are renewed season after season due to their high viewership. This year too, few networks have renewed their reality shows due to high viewership and demand by the audience.

ABC, CBS, Fox and many more networks have renewed their shows this year too to keep the audience entertained. Let's take a look at all the reality shows that have been renewed in 2022 to keep viewers hooked this year.

5 reality shows renewed in 2022

5) American Idol

ABC has renewed its fan favorite singing competition, American Idol, for season 21. The reality show was revived in 2018 by the network after Fox canceled it after 15 seasons. Since its revival, the show has run for a successful five seasons.

Viewers love to watch the reality singing competition for enthralling performances by the various contestants who become superstars by the end of the show.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Ritchie judged season 20 of the competition with Ryan Seacrest as the host and saw Noah Thompson win it. Who will be on the judging panel in the new season is too early to determine, but fans will surely see another exciting season of the American Idol soon.

4) Shark Tank

After successfully running for thirteen seasons, ABC has renewed Shark Tank for season 14. The new season will most likely air in September 2022. The casting for the upcoming season is now open.

On this reality show, company owners and inventors seek investments from a group of wealthy investors and “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” who are present on the reality show are Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner.

These "sharks" offer new entrepreneurs striking business deals only if they are impressed with their products and pitch. Sharks also help them grow and take their business to a new level.

The show also has some guest sharks. In season 13, guest sharks included Peter Jones, Nirav Tolia, Kevin Hart, Emma Grede, and Daniel Lubetzky.

3) The Bachelor

ABC has renewed one of their top reality dating shows, The Bachelor, for season 27. Even while streaming on Hulu the following day, season 26 held the top spot in the time slot among adults 18-49. The show premiered on March 25, 2002, and recently marked its 20th anniversary.

On the show, a Bachelor dates a group of women for several weeks to find his "true love" and life partner. Women compete in various challenges to prove their love and compatibility with The Bachelor.

Past The Bachelor lead Jesse Palmer hosted Season 26 of the show featuring a 28-year-old medical sales representative from Eureka, Clayton Echard. In the show’s finale, the bachelor chose Susie Evans over Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey as his true love.

2) Survivor

CBS’ Survivor has been renewed for seasons 43 and 44, and will air during the network’s 2022-23 broadcast season with Jeff Probst as the host. The new season will premiere on Sepetember 21, 2022.

The first Survivor premiere was a groundbreaking season on television as it garnered 52 million viewers in its finale during its inception in 2000. Season 2 attracted 30 million viewers in each episode.

After successful viewership of the network’s highest-rated unscripted shows, the show has been renewed season after season.Casting for season 43 is likely currently underway, and filming for the new season is likely to begin next month.

On the show, contestants are taken to a remote island that is cut off from the rest of the world. Players have to face various challenges to survive on the island and win the grand prize on the show.

Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old, was crowned the winner of season 42 against fellow finalists Mike Turner and Romeo Escobar.

1) The Masked Singer

Fox has renewed the long-running celebrity singing competition, The Masked Singer, for season 8. Viewers were expecting the renewal of the show as The Masked Singer consistently marks the network’s top Wednesday primetime title.

Season 8, which will most likely be filmed in LA, is already in the pre-production stage. The Masked Singer will be back on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

On this reality show, celebrity contestants wear over-the-top costumes to conceal their identity during their performances. The judge's panel has to identify who exactly is behind each mask.

Ken Jeong Thick, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger were the judges of the previous season with Nick Cannon as host. Season 7 saw Firefly as the winner of the show who was R&B singer-songwriter, actress, and model Teyana Taylor under the mask.

Other reality shows renewed for 2022

A few other reality shows renewed for 2022 include:

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Renewed for season 3

Selling Sunset: Renewed for seasons 6 and 7

Love Is Blind: Renewed for two more seasons

Holey Moley: Renewed for season 4

Hell’s Kitchen: Renewed for seasons 21 and 22

MasterChef: Renewed for season 12

The Ultimatum: Renewed for season 2

Below Deck: Renewed for season 10

Below Deck Mediterranean: Renewed for season 7

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Currently airing season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Renewed for season 13

The Real Housewives of New York City: Renewed for season 14

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Renewed for season 17

Winter House: Renewed for season 2

Viewers can now watch their favorite reality show as they have been renewed for new seasons.

