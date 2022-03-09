When will Survivor Season 42 Episode 1 air? Release date, plot, sneak peek, and more about CBS show

Survivor fans are ready and waiting to experience one of the most intense versions of the show, as Season 42 will put every contestant's physical and mental fortitude to the test. The winner of the show will not only be titled Sole Survivor but will also take home a whopping $1 million prize.

The diverse cast members of the Emmy Award-winning series will outwit, outplay, and outlast each other to win challenges and acquire immunity. The show starts on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 and the host will declare the winner at the end of May.

Release date, plot, sneak peek, and more about Survivor Season 42

The two-hour Season 42 premiere of Survivor will air on March 9, 2022 on CBS at 8:00 pm. Filmed on the beautiful islands of Fiji, the new season will feature 18 castaways from diverse backgrounds and from all walks of life.

The show will feature three tribes: Ika, Taku and Vati. Each team will have six members who will push themselves out of their comfort zones and go head-to-head with rival teams to win every task and the hidden immunity idols.

With a limited amount of food and other resources, the contestants will play their games to win immunity tasks to get food, shelter and one-day supply of bottled water.

As in Season 41, the new season will span over 26 days. The official video of the reality show provided fans with a glimpse at “of one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show” where every member was seen performing grueling tasks. The new season will also feature many twists similar to the last one, but with a surprise new angle.

Created by Charlie Parsons, the two-decade-old show will be hosted by multi-millionaire Jeff Probst, who will also serve as the executive producer along with Mark Burnett and Charlie Parsons.

Fans can watch the new season on CBS, as well as streaming platforms such as FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV and Paramount Plus.

