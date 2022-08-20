Who is Tony Xu? Meet DoorDash CEO as he is all set to appear on ABC’s Shark Tank Season 14

Shark Tank Season 14 will introduce viewers to guest sharks who will participate in the bidding and possibly invest in an entrepreneur's dream project to help make it a reality. These guest sharks will appear alongside regular sharks in various episodes of the show to mix things up. Amongst several other guest sharks, co-founder and CEO of DoorDash, billionaire Tony Xu will be one of the guest sharks on the show.

The billionaire was born in China and moved to the United States of America at the age of five.

Shark Tank Season 14 will premiere live for the first time since its inception. Viewers can catch the fun on ABC on September 23 at 8 pm ET and stream episodes the day after they air on Hulu.

The show will feature aspiring entrepreneurs as they pitch their projects and brands to investors in hopes of getting funds to grow and expand.

This season will include a rotating panel of guest judges who will appear on various episodes throughout the season, including Tony Xu, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Grede, co-founder of Good America, Peter Jones from Dragon's Den, Daniel Lubetzky, founder of Kind, and Kendra Scott.

Shark Tank's website says:

"The cast of ABC’s Shark Tank is a rotating group of investors, business experts, and self-made millionaires and billionaires. There is a core group of 6 sharks (Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary), 5 of which appear on any given episode of Shark Tank. From time to time the Shark Tank cast includes special guest investors."

Meet Shark Tank's guest shark Tony Xu

DoorDash @DoorDash



Our CEO and co-founder will be a guest shark on Season 14 of Next up into the tank... Tony Xu!Our CEO and co-founder will be a guest shark on Season 14 of @ABCSharkTank 🦈 (1/3) Next up into the tank... Tony Xu!Our CEO and co-founder will be a guest shark on Season 14 of @ABCSharkTank 🦈 (1/3) https://t.co/R2nZ53w1Vs

The 37-year-old Chinese-American billionaire lives in San Franciso. He started his career working as a dishwasher and has undoubtedly come a long way since.

The tech billionaire was included in Fortune's 40 Under 40 list in 2020 and is also on the board of directors of Meta (Facebook's parent company.)

Xu, along with Andy Fang and Stanley Tang, founded DoorDash in 2012 while studying at Stanford University. Each owns 5 percent shares of the company.

Xu has a master's degree in Business Administration from the university. The billionaire also holds a bachelor's degree in Art/Science from Berkeley University in California.

TIME @TIME ti.me/3nt9gNE In 2020, as restaurants suspended indoor dining, customers went online to order takeout. DoorDash—the U.S.’s most popular meal-delivery app—saw sales surge, and a December IPO valued the company at over $70 billion #TIME100Companies In 2020, as restaurants suspended indoor dining, customers went online to order takeout. DoorDash—the U.S.’s most popular meal-delivery app—saw sales surge, and a December IPO valued the company at over $70 billion #TIME100Companies ti.me/3nt9gNE https://t.co/zmNJKuKiof

DoorDash is the biggest food delivery service in the USA, and its co-founder Tony Xu has a net worth of $990.4 million.

Xu has previously worked at eBay and PayPal but credits his experience working as a dishwasher as the inspiration behind creating DoorDash. He also interned at fintech company Block Inc. and for e-commerce app RedLaser.

While talking about DoorDash, Xu said:

“DoorDash exists today to empower those like my mumwho came here with a dream to make it on their own. Fighting for the underdog is part of who I am and what we stand for as a company.”

The guest shark became a billionaire in 2020 when his company went public. This was also the year he was included in a list of the world's 40 Most Influential Young Minds and Leaders Under the age of 40.

The tech billionaire was born in China and came to the USA at the age of five, and legally changed his name to Tony Xu (he was formerly known as Xu Xun.) This decision was inspired by Tony Danza, the actor who starred in Who's the Boss, Xu's favorite TV show, according to the Financial Times.

Shark Tank has been on the air for over a decade, helping people achieve their dreams and grow their businesses. The show will return to screens with its latest season on September 23 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

