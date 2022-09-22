What is Robert Herjavec’s net worth? Canadian businessman’s fortune explored ahead of Shark Tank Season 14 premiere

Season 14 of Shark Tank is set to premiere on Friday, September 23, 2022 on ABC at 8 pm ET. The panel of judges includes self-made business tycoons like Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec.

Herjavec is one of North America's most recognizable business leaders who has a net worth of nearly $200 million.

Shark Tank has up-and-coming entrepreneurs showing their ideas to the Sharks with hopes of getting them to invest in their ideas and help the entrepreneurs grow. Contestants from across the country can bring any type of business plans and ideas that they believe can impress the Sharks.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The Sharks give budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires."

Robert Herjavec from Shark Tank season 14 is also a writer

Canadian businessman, investor, and television personality Robert Herjavec started an impressive empire based around internet security. The entrepreneur has made most of his money through his business ventures and companies.

Although this can be considered a success story of an immigrant, after his graduation from the University of Toronto, Robert was a minimum wage worker. Robert, who graduated in Political Science and English Literature, had to take up the minimum wage job to support his family.

Following this, he worked as a third AD (assistant director) before changing his job and began selling computer equipment for a company called Logiquest. Later, Robert went on to become the general manager of the company.

In 1990, the entrepreneur left Logiquest to start his own company, BRAK Systems. Built in his basement, the company specializes in internet security software. Ten years after the company was founded, in 2000, AT&T Canada bought the company for more than $30 million.

Following this success, Herjavec took a hiatus from his entrepreneurial work and took up the position as VP of Sales at Ramp Network. However, in 2003, he began working on building his own business again, The Herjavec Group.

The company specializes in internet security solutions and services and is also Canada's biggest provider of IT security services. The company began slowly with $400,000 in sales in its first year but the numbers have only skyrocketed since then. In 2017, it was reported that The Herjavec Group was generating $200 million in annual revenue.

Business isn't all that the Shark Tank judge does as he has published a number of books in the self-help and financial advice genre. His first book, Driven: How to Succeed in Business and Life, came out in 2010. This was followed by The Will to Win: Leading, Competing, Succeeding in 2013. Herjavec has also given a series of presentations based on the principles outlined in his second book.

His third book, titled You Don't Have to be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success, came out in 2016.

Robert Herjavec has appeared on both Shark Tank and Dragon's Den, where he has invested in a number of ideas brought forth by the contestants. He invested $100,000 in a company called Tipsy Elves for an exchange of a 10% share. This proved to be a great investment for him after it was announced in 2018 that the company generated $70 million in sales since its launch.

Viewers can watch the premiere of the Shark Tank USA on September 23 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

