HairFin on Shark Tank: Meet the business founder who is a retired engineer

Tony Litwinowicz will be promoting his business HairFin, a measuring tool for haircuts, in the new episode of Shark Tank Season 13 set to air on Friday, April 15, 2022. You can watch it on ABC. The popular TV reality show will feature four new business deals in the upcoming episode.

Episode 20 of Shark Tank will feature five sharks, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Lori Greiner, who will guide the entrepreneurs coming forward with business deals and test the efficacy of the same. They will then make a decision as to whether or not they want to invest in the business, depending on the significance of the product as well as the strength of the pitch put forward.

Along with Tony Litwinowicz's HairFin, the reality show will feature three other businesses, namely Intisar Bashir and Rashid Mahdi's Browndages, Brandon and Mindy Wright's Lil Advents, and Andrey Grigoryev's Cat Amazing.

What is HairFin all about? Tony Litwinowicz pitches his product idea on Shark Tank

Tony Litwinowicz/Image via Linkedin.

The 34-year old retired engineer will make his debut on Shark Tank Episode 20 with his business, HairFin. His wife and he were both engineers who decided to spend their money economically and focus on savings so as to retire early. Tony started Stoke, LLC, ” a small startup that specializes in designing innovative consumer products” in 2016 after he left the aviation company Sikorsky.

Tony introduced HairFin in the summer of 2020. He grew up cutting his hair using hair clips, but they were only one inch long. A need for longer clips led him to build a tool that fits between two fingers and has a curved, fin-like base that goes through the hair easily. It also allows the hair to be pulled straight for cutting at a consistent length.

While clipper guides can only go up to 1 inch, the HairFin tool kit Includes 2, 3, and 4-inch hair cutting guides for anyone who would like to cut their hair more than what clipper guides normally allow. A set of three HairFins costs $14.95 and a set of 5 costs $24.95. The company will release 5 and 6 inch versions of the product soon.

Users should make sure to have the rounded part of the fin facing towards the tips of the fingers and the bottom platform should slide under the palm of one's hand. When mounted correctly, the product grips the hair at its base and the fin shape lets the user slide the guide into place while pulling the hair straight.

Their factory is based in Derby, Connecticut. The website as well as the company's YouTube channel have instructional videos to guide users about how to use the product effectively. You can buy them on Amazon and Etsy.

Episode 20 of ABC's Shark Tank will also feature alums of the show who will provide an update on their business. Season 12 contestants Matt Walsh and Dax Holt from Anaheim, California will talk about their company Trophy Smack’s business.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee