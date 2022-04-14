What time will Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 20 air? Release date, plot and more about ABC’s show

The new episode of Shark Tank Season 13 is set to air this Friday on ABC. The popular reality TV show will feature four new business deals in the upcoming episode.

Critically-acclaimed Shark Tank welcomes budding as well as established entrepreneurs in the tank so they can pitch their business to a panel of millionaire investors known as sharks and propose a deal. If the sharks find the pitch to be impressive and the business to be profitable, they invest in the company to accelerate its growth.

The upcoming episode will be the 20th episode of this season.

When will Shark Tank Episode 20 air?

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 20 is all set to air on Friday, April 15 on ABC at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Viewers can also stream the episode on Hulu or watch it on ABC’s site after it premieres on the channel.

There is also the option of watching the episode via different television service providers or streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

All about the new Shark Tank episode

Episode 20 will feature five sharks — Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary. They will guide entrepreneurs who come forward with their business deals, but they will not invest in all the businesses.

The first to arrive in the tank will be an entrepreneur named Andrey Grigoryev from Fort Lee, New Jersey.

He will pitch his “purrfect” product to the sharks called Cat Amazing. His company creates toys for cats that enable the slow food eating process while keeping one’s feline friend entertained and stimulated.

Brandon and Mindy Wright, will come on next to showcase their company, Lil Advents. It is a “potty-training rewards system based on Advent calendars.”

The official synopsis of Episode 20 mentions Lil Advents:

“A husband and wife from Renton, Washington, turn their potty-training struggle into a product used to aid your toddler to achieve this major milestone.”

HairFin founder Tony Litwinowicz is third in line to showcase their business to the sharks on Friday. Hailing from Derby, Connecticut, the entrepreneur created modern measuring tools to avoid age-old hair-cutting issues.

The fourth pitch will be presented by Intisar Bashir and Rashid Mahdi for their business, Browndages.

The episode synopsis says,

“A husband and wife from Columbus, Ohio, are on a mission to inspire children with their inclusive product line while providing aid to minor injuries.”

After the four new business pitches, alums of the ABC show will arrive to provide an update on their business.

Season 12 contestants Matt Walsh and Dax Holt from Anaheim, California will appear to update Mark Cuban on Trophy Smack’s business. In the previous season, Cuban invested $600,00 for 17% of the company.

Shark Tank airs new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee