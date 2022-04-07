SwiftPaws on Shark Tank: Cost, founder and all about the business that creates dog fitness toy

Shark Tank season 13 is set to air a new episode this Friday on ABC. It will feature four interesting business pitches, including SwiftPaws.

Founded by Meghan Wolfgram, SwiftPaw is a brand that makes dog fitness toys. It allows pet owners to have fun with their pets while taking care of their fitness. The brand’s website described SwiftPaws as:

"Our flagship product, SwiftPaws Home allows you to create the best game of chase ever in your very own backyard. It’s easy to setup, and perfect for people with busy schedules that still want to give their pet great healthy exercise while having fun.”

How Meghan Wolfgram created SwiftPaws

According to the brand’s website, Meghan Wolfgram is passionate about helping animals and giving them the best life. She, too, has two pets, a miniature pinscher named Pretzel and a pointer mix named Piper. The latter will be seen accompanying Wolfgram on Shark Tank.

Her efforts in creating the right product was described in the company’s site. It reads:

“She has worked with dog behaviorists and trainers, collaborated with zoos on enrichment for cheetahs and other species, and has countless hours developing and using SwiftPaws products.”

As per a report in Florida Today, the founder created the first prototype from her parents’ dining table. The Malabar resident then introduced the first piece of the equipment to a group of “dog-agility buffs” in 2011.

Wolfgram’s first customer was an animal search and rescue team from Rochester, NY. Later, SwiftPaws attracted customers from law enforcement agencies and zoos (for cheetahs). The booming year for the company was 2018 when her Kickstarter campaign raised over $70,000.

Where to buy?

SwiftPaws products can be purchased on brand’s website or Amazon. The original product called Home Original is priced at $499.99, while Home Bundle costs $524.99, Home Plus is $699.99 and Home Plus Bundle is $799.99.

The brand also offers additional products such as duffel bags, rechargeable batteries, critter packs, flirt poles, pulley packs and roll of line.

SwiftPaws original pack consists of a remote-control toy for dogs, a main unit, a roll-of-line, three pulleys, a rechargeable battery and charger, stakes and tethers, roll of 20 flags and Line Winder.

When will SwiftPaws appear on Shark Tank?

SwiftPaws founder Meghan Wolfgram will appear to pitch her business, along with her pet Piper, in Shark Tank season 13 episode 19.

The business has been mentioned in the official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 19. It reads:

“An entrepreneur from Malabar, Florida, introduces the perfect way to bond with your dog with her equipment designed to keep them mentally and physically fit.”

The synopsis further informs about the Shark Tank update that will feature after all the new business pitches.

“In a Shark Tank update, Hans Dose from Menifee, California, updates his investor Daymond John about Tenikle, the octopus-inspired tripod mount for phones, cameras and tablets.”

The panel of sharks who will grace the new episode are Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, and Daymond John. Episode 19 will air on Friday, April 8 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

