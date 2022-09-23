How rich is shark Daymond John? Shark Tank investor’s rumored net worth explored ahead of Season 14 premiere

Season 14 of Shark Tank is set to premiere on September 23, featuring several business tycoons as Sharks. One of them is Daymond John, a businessman, fashion designer, author, and television personality with a net worth of $350 million.

Shark Tank features budding entrepreneurs bringing their business ideas to the Sharks in a bid to convince them for an investment. If the Sharks like their pitch, they decide to help the contestant grow their company.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank reads:

"The Sharks give budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires."

Daymond John from Shark Tank runs an online training program for entrepreneurs

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Daymond saw his parents separating when he was ten. Subsequently, to support his family, he started doing random jobs. One of his earliest jobs was handing out flyers, earning just $2 per hour. Next, he also participated in a program in high school that allowed him to hold a full-time job and get his schoolwork done on an alternate schedule.

Later, when he graduated, he worked as a waiter at Red Lobster and started a commuter van service. When he was 20 years old, he started FUBU, a clothing company whose acronym stands for "For Us By Us," at his mother's house in Queens. His brands had a blend of his love for both hip-hop and fashion. Moreover, the idea was geared toward young and urban customers. Subsequently, seeing his son's passion and dedication to fashion, his mother mortgaged her house to raise $100,000 worth of startup capital. With this, the Shark Tank judge started selling tons of screen-printed T-shirts.

John has also authored many books like Display of Power, The Brand Within, The Power of Broke, and Rise & Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life. His books have been on the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller lists. The Power of Broke received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Instructional Literary Work.

Notably, John has also been the executive producer of the 2005 film The Crow: Wicked Prayer. The brand ambassador of Shopify, he is the founder and the current CEO of The Shark Group, which is a consulting and brand management firm.

In 2015, he co-founded Daymond John's Success Formula, a program dedicated to teaching entrepreneurs how to grow their businesses. In 2019, he changed the name of his program to Next Level Success. The businessman also runs an online training program for entrepreneurs, as well, called Daymond on Demand.

The Shark Tank Judge has won several accolades, including the title of the NAACP Entrepreneur of the Year, Ernst & Young's New York Entrepreneur of the Year, and a two-time Congressional Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship. His brand FUBU is featured at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

Moreover, for Shark Tank, John won Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Structured Reality Program in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Regarding John's family life, he has two daughters, Destiny and Yasmeen, from his first marriage. In 2018, he married Heather Taras, and the two have a daughter together, Minka Jagger.

Viewers can watch the show's premiere on September 23 at 8.00 pm ET.

