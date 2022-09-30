Stealth Bros and Company on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy and more about luxury medical storage product

Shark Tank Season 14 is all set to witness entrepreneur Braxton Fleming from Stealth Bros. and Company, who will be seen pitching his luxury medical storage product on the second episode, which is airing on September 30, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.

Shark Tank features budding entrepreneurs pitching their products in front of Sharks Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner.

If Fleming’s pitch manages to impress the panel of Shark Tank, they will then invest their money in his company, thus helping it grow many folds. As per the company website www.stealthbrosco.com:

"Stealth Bros & Co is a luxury Dopp kit supply company that provides travel and at home personal storage for medical/personal necessities. Innovative, convenient and stylish injectable storage for the transgender, diabetic, IVF and other personal/medical communities."

The kits are pocket friendly and can be ordered through the website.

About entrepreneur Braxton Fleming appearing on Shark Tank Season 14

A licensed practical nurse from Mays Landing, New Jersey, Braxton Fleming, who is the founder of Stealth Bros. and Co., has created a luxury Dopp kit supply company that "provides travel and at home personal storage for hormone replacement therapy and other medical necessities”.

The company started in 2017 from Fleming's room to create a way to become a part of the transgender community and help raise money for his own top surgery. As per the website:

“Stealth Bros. and Co. continues to grow and serve the transgender and allied communities. He even offers a support fund for those in the LGBT community in need and his company is a proud Certified LGBT Business Enterprise of NGLCC.”

However, Fleming is not the first person to create Dopp kits, as they were first created in the 1920s by Charles Doppelt.

The Chicago based leathersmith had made toiletry bags for men to keep their soap, deodorant, toothbrush, shaving gear, paste and hair products at one place while travelling. It was even used during World War II, when the US Army distributed those kits to every soldier, who continued using them even after the war. The bags became famous as “Dopp kits” and soon, it became the common name for all toiletry bags.

About the Stealth Bros and Company’s Dopp kit being featured on Shark Tank

Braxton Fleming's Dopp kit comprises of various compartments for alcohol swabs, testosterone bottles, needles, and toiletries. The kit can be used by diabetic patients and women undergoing IVF treatments.

There are two main types of kits available on the website:

1) The original Dopp kit - made of vegan-friendly material, leather or polyester, and is a 9” x 4” x 5 ½” rectangular cube with zippered compartments and a handle. The kit is available in three colors: blue, green and neutral, and costs about $32.

2) The Jr kit - It is 8” x 3” x 2 ½” and can easily fit in hands. This kit is also available in various colors and designs and costs around $34.

Other than Dopp kits, Stealth Bros. and Company also sells Stealth Sharps Container and Stealth Sharps Shuttles, costing $10 and $4 respectively.

So, will Braxton Fleming be able to impress the Sharks and succeed in getting an investment from them? Tune in to Shark Tank Season 14, on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC, to find out the answer.

