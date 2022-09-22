What is shark Lori Greiner’s net worth? Shark Tank investor’s fortune explored ahead of Season 14 premiere

Shark Tank is back with another season to make entrepreneurial dreams come true. Over 13 seasons, the show has actively helped entrepreneurs and individuals achieve their dreams and bring potential projects to life. The series has made over 700 deals overall and helped individuals get the financial kickstart they need.

The show is now back to doing just that with different investors who want to make their money count. Lori Greiner is one of the various investors set to appear on the show. Other returning investors include Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary as they are set to appear in different episodes of Shark Tank.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Shark Tank, the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show that has become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank."

Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner’s wealth explored

The “warm-blooded Shark” of Shark Tank has sharp instincts and a strong business sense and likes to be completely involved in every project she takes on. The jewelry designer and star shark has a reported net worth of $150 million and has created over 1000 projects and is the owner of 120 patents in the USA and internationally.

The 52-year-old inventor has created affordable products that help make people’s lives easier, from home organizers and kitchen gadgets to travel and tech solutions that cater to both men and women.

She owns the production company, Good Place Entertainment. and has been a part of hundreds of videos and other scripted productions, and is an expert in visually gaining people’s attention.

Often referred to as “The Queen of QVC” the Shark Tank judge has been married to Dan Greiner since 2010 who is the CFO of her company. The two of them own properties in Chicago and in Philadelphia.

In a conversation with Ellen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021, the inventor spoke about her investing strategy while on the ABC show.

She said:

"I look at two things. I look at what is it - the product, the business - and then I look at the person."

She further stated that she uses her gut feeling to determine if the product is going to sell really fast. She also said that there are four additional things she usually looks for. She said:

"I look for, is it something people need and want? Is it something that can be made at an affordable price? Does it have a broad, mass audience - like men, women, children, the broader the better - and does it solve a problem?"

Lori first appeared on Shark Tank in 2014 and invested in Scrub Daddy in 2014 which is notably one of the biggest successes of the show's projects. She helped sell more than 2 million sponges in one day through QVC. Over the years, she has also invested in Bantam Bagels, Squatty Potty, Readerest, Pain Brush Cover, Hold Your Haunches, Drop Stop, FiberFix, Simply Fit Board, Sleep Styler, and Screenmend.

The Shark Tank Star shark has invested in 10 out of the top 20 companies that have appeared on the show and personally has a 90% success rate in terms of her items. Lori is back to find her next big project and the trailer teased a possible investment from her side.

Tune in on September 23 at 8 pm ET on ABC to find out what it is.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far