Has Steph Curry ever featured on the Ellen DeGeneres show? All you need to know

Steph Curry has appeared on The Ellen Show on a couple of occasions. Normally, Ellen DeGeneres would invite popular celebrities to humorously discuss recent events in their life. Aside from chatting, Ellen also features fun games to mess around with her guests.

It's no wonder Steph Curry has been invited to the show. His popularity both on and off the court is undeniable. Apart from his basketball heroics, Steph has a natural charisma that makes him appealing to the audience.

Steph Curry's Appearances on The Ellen Show

We first saw Steph Curry on the show when he was invited alongside former first lady Michelle Obama.

The episode basically revolved around Curry's relationship with former US President Barack Obama. When Ellen brought up the time Steph and Barrack went golfing, Michelle hilariously gave the NBA superstar some tips on how to trash talk her husband on the field.

As the show went on, Ellen and Michelle Obama literally made a splash on one half of the "Splash Brothers".

In this episode, Ellen introduced a new game called "Oops! I Broke My Water." Both Michelle and Ellen had to pull out pins while trying to avoid dropping water balloons on Steph Curry. Unfortunately for Curry, he got splashed on all day just like how he'd splash those 3-point bombs.

Almost two years after his appearance on "The Ellen Show," Steph found his way back in 2018. This time around, he was with his wife Ayesha Curry. During the talk segment, Ellen and Steph were discussing his first two kids at the time. Ellen wanted to know if any of Curry's kids were beginning to show interest in basketball.

Eventually Steph made a huge announcement about Ayesha's pregnancy. The Currys didn't want to disclose the information about their baby's gender.

Paying tribute to Ayesha's Home Kitchen on The Food Network, Ellen asked the couple to participate in a cooking game.

While Steph hosted the cooking show, Ayesha needed to play as Steph's hands from behind him. It was very amusing to watch as we saw the couple hilariously struggle to mix ingredients.

