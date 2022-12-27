Tokyo Revengers season 2 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 2 is scheduled to premiere on January 8, 2023, at 2.08 am JST, according to the anime’s official website. The season will be broadcast on MBS in Japan and will be available for live streaming on Disney+ and Disney+Hotstar.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 will adapt the Christmas Showdown arc, which revolves around the battle between the Tokyo Manji gang and the 10th generation of the Black Dragons Gang. The leader of the Black Dragons, Taiju Shiba, will be making his first appearance here.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 release dates for every time zone

According to the official website, Tokyo Revengers season 2 will be released at different times on different channels. However, considering the promise of simulcasting, this article will list the release time according to the earliest premiere date, which is the MBS premiere. Viewers can stream the episode at the following international times:

Japanese Standard Time: 2.08 am, Sunday, January 8

Pacific Standard Time: 9.08 am, Saturday, January 7

Eastern Standard Time: 12.08 pm, Saturday, January 7

Greenwich Mean Time: 5.08 pm, Saturday, January 7

Central European Time: 6.08 pm, Saturday, January 7

Indian Standard Time: 10.38 pm, Saturday, January 7

Philippine Standard Time: 1.08 am, Sunday, January 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 3.38 am, Sunday, January 8

What to expect?

Season 2 key visual (Image via Liden films)

Considering that it’s adapting the Christmas Showdown arc, Tokyo Revengers season 2 will focus on the Shiba siblings. Taiju Shiba, voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata in Gintama, Gyoumei Himejima in Demon Slayer), has a volatile relationship with his younger siblings Yuzuha, voiced by Mikako Komatsu ( Maki Zen’in in Jujutsu Kaisen, Neko in K), and Hakkai, voiced by Tasuku Hatanaka (Denki Kaminari in My Hero Academia, Reki Kyan in Sk8 Infinity).

Two characters who appeared in the final episode of season 1, Seishu Inui and Hajime Kokonoi, will have major roles in this and all subsequent arcs. Inui is voiced by Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen, Panacotta Fugo in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind), and Kokonoi is voiced by Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer, Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul).

Another character who will have a major spotlight in Tokyo Revengers season 2 is Takashi Mitsuya, the captain of Toman’s Second Division. Hakkai is his vice-captain, and the two go long back as friends and comrades. Mitsuya is voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Yukihira Soma from Food Wars, Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer).

There have been two major changes in Tokyo Revengers season 2 from season 1 - Tatsuhisa Suzuki has been replaced by Masaya Fukunishi, a relatively new voice actor, as Draken’s voice actor and Rumi Matsumoto will be replacing Manabu Ostuzuki as the art director.

Final thoughts

The Christmas showdown arc, otherwise known as the Black Dragons arc, is one of the most popular arcs from the Tokyo Revengers manga. This arc sees the characters deal with the events from the Bloody Halloween as Takemichi forms a new friendship with Hakkai. With manga having ended in November, fans are desperately looking forward to Tokyo Revengers season 2.

