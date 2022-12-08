Tokyo Revengers season 2 release date confirmed, Disney+ to stream the series

Tokyo Revengers season 2 is set to begin its broadcast starting Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 3 am JST, as per the announcement made on the anime's official website. It will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

The anime's previous season ended with Chifuyu and Takemichi getting shot by Kisaki Tetta, as all hope seemed to be lost for the Crybaby Hero. However, his story is ready to resume as season 2 of the anime is set to adapt the Christmas Showdown Arc.

The forthcoming season will focus majorly on the battle between key members of the Tokyo Manji Gang and the 10th Generation Black Dragon.

Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc scheduled for January 2023

Tokyo Revengers season 2 broadcast will begin on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 3 am JST. Given the anime's schedule, most fans around the world will be able to watch the anime on Saturday, which means, for them, the first episode is set to air on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

As for the anime's streaming rights, they have been acquired by Disney+, and thus, the anime will be available to stream exclusively on the platform, alongside Disney+ Hotstar.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks KODANSHA & DISNEY Collaboration!!



Upcoming anime based on Manga published by Kodansha will be distributed on Disney's services. Starts with Tokyo Revengers Season-2. Including Japan, except China KODANSHA & DISNEY Collaboration!!Upcoming anime based on Manga published by Kodansha will be distributed on Disney's services. Starts with Tokyo Revengers Season-2. Including Japan, except China https://t.co/OTSEuNGA0X

It was only about a week ago that Disney extended their collaboration with Kodansha in hopes of distributing more original anime produced by the publishing house on their streaming platform. The same is ready to begin with streaming Tokyo Revengers season 2 early next year.

What to expect from the upcoming season?

Tokyo Revengers season 2 will adapt the Christmas Showdown arc as the anime is set to resume right from where the first season ended, with Chifuyu and Takemichi getting shot by Kisaki Tetta at present time.

The leader of the Black Dragon - Taiju Shiba as seen in season 2 trailer (Image via Liden Films)

The second season is set to majorly focus on the battle between the Tokyo Manji Gang and their new enemy, the 10th Generation Black Dragon. During this conflict, the story will center around the Shiba siblings - Taiju Shiba and Yuzuha Shiba.

Taiju Shiba is the leader of the Black Dragon while Yuzuha Shiba is his sister. However, it seems like they are on bad terms as Yuzuha is set to join Tokyo Manji Gang. She hopes to take revenge on her abusive brother by joining their immediate rivals.

Yuzuha Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 trailer (Image via Liden Films)

In the meantime, Takemichi will try to resolve the conflict in hopes of creating a good timeline. Given how all his attempts to rescue his friends and Hinata have failed so far, he would not want to fail once again.

Poll : 0 votes