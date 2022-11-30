Tokyo Revengers season 2 to stream on Disney Plus

Based on the announcement made by The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday, Liden Films' Tokyo Revengers season 2 is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in January 2023.

The decision was made as part of the company's 70-year-long collaboration with Japanese publishing house Kodansha as they look forward to expanding their partnership.

As part of the collaboration, Disney is looking forward to working with Kodansha to co-produce a growing slate of original anime set to air on the Disney+ streaming service. The collaboration includes co-producing exclusive anime titles that are produced by Kodansha, starting with Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown arc.

Disney indulging heavily in anime and Korean drama

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks TOKYO REVENGERS Anime Season-2 will Stream Exclusively on DISNEY PLUS!! TOKYO REVENGERS Anime Season-2 will Stream Exclusively on DISNEY PLUS!! https://t.co/GoOqjsGSWo

Tokyo Revengers season 2 is set to exclusively stream on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar as part of The Walt Disney Company's efforts to expand its subscriber reach across the growing Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Disney’s executive VP of original content strategy in APAC, Carol Choi, explained:

“We are thrilled to deepen our strategic collaboration with our long-standing partner Kodansha on such an exciting genre. Japanese anime fills the white space in our content development plans and we believe this expanded collaboration will be a game changer in Disney’s future animation strategy in Japan. We look forward to bringing the anime titles and prized IP by Kodansha to the world stage.”

Disney, in an attempt to take on streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, has decided to indulge in Asian content like anime and Korean drama.

While they have already stepped into both content forms, this latest collaboration with Kodansha is set to help Disney Plus create a content library capable of competing with the said big names.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks KODANSHA & DISNEY Collaboration!!



Upcoming anime based on Manga published by Kodansha will be distributed on Disney's services. Starts with Tokyo Revengers Season-2. Including Japan, except China KODANSHA & DISNEY Collaboration!!Upcoming anime based on Manga published by Kodansha will be distributed on Disney's services. Starts with Tokyo Revengers Season-2. Including Japan, except China https://t.co/OTSEuNGA0X

The decision was taken after the Walt Disney Company took into consideration the global demand for anime over the past two years, which grew by 118 percent.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 2?

Tokyo Revengers season 2 is set to adapt the manga's Christmas Showdown arc as the anime will resume right after the events of the first season, where Chifuyu and Takemichi were seen getting shot by the anime's antagonist Kisaki Tetta (present time).

Taiju Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 trailer (Image via Liden Films)

The second season is set to feature a new enemy for the Tokyo Manji Gang, Black Dragons, with a major focus on its leader, Taiju Shiba, and his sister, Yuzuha Shiba. It seems like the siblings have some problems between them, which Takemichi will try to resolve, in hopes of creating a good timeline.

The siblings' fall-out is set to have Yuzuha Shiba join Toman as she plans to take down her abusive brother as revenge.

Poll : 0 votes