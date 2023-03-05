Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9: Mikey and Draken's arrival help Toman defeat Black Dragon

With the release of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9, fans finally got to witness the conclusion to the conflict between Toman and the Black Dragon. While it seemed the latter gang had the upper hand, Mikey's arrival quickly changed the tides while Draken took care of some other important business.

The previous episode saw Hakkai revealing his secret as he mentioned how he had always pretended to have protected his sister while it was the other way around. Regardless, the Toman members came to his aid, which caused Hakkai to regain his confidence and face Taiju. However, as the battle seemed to be nearing its end, Mikey arrived at the scene.

Mikey knocked out Taiju Shiba in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9

Shinichiro and Baji as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9, titled Dawning of a new era, opened with Mikey explaining to his friends about the impulses he felt while riding with his older brother and Baji. Given how both of them had passed away, every Toman member was left confused about Mikey's mind. Taiju immediately knocked him down using his strongest punch.

While Mitsuya was left in a rage and started charging at Taiju, Mikey got up, waiting for the sound of the church bells as he did not want to fight on Christmas. As Mikey was preparing to fight Taiju, Inui stepped forward, warning him about the repercussions as he believed that the Black Dragon leader was stronger than him.

Inui as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 (Image via Liden Films)

The episode then revealed Inui and Kokonoi's past. The former was meant to be the Black Dragon's leader as he hoped to revive the gang. To help the cause, Koko introduced Inui to Taiju. Although Inui believed that beating Taiju would prove his strength, Taiju beat him up. Just moments later, the former named Taiju as the Black Dragon leader, soon after which Koko was recruited as well.

Back in the present, after Inui's backstory ended, Mikey knocked out Taiju with his flying dynamite kick. This shocked everyone as Mikey expressed his love for his friends. Just then, Taiju got up and asked Koko to send his 100 Black Dragon soldiers to fight the Toman members.

Draken as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 (Image via Liden Films)

However, when Koko opened the door, he witnessed his gang members already beaten down by Draken. The situation shocked Taiju as only two individuals alone were capable of defeating his Black Dragons. As Takemichi and the others prepared to fight Black Dragon, Draken walked in as they realized that the gang had been defeated.

Takemichi and Chifuyu were ecstatic as they were successful in their mission. Soon after, Takemichi was knocked out as Mikey gave him a ride to the garden in front of Hinata's home.

Final thoughts on Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9

Takemichi as seen in the anime (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 saw Toman finally defeat the Black Dragon, meaning that the Christmas conflict was finally over. This meant that none of the Shiba siblings were left in a terrible state, considering that there was no possibility of Mikey turning evil.

