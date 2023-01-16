Mikey's appearance in Tokyo Revengers season 2 ending throws everyone for a loop

With Tokyo Revengers season 2 finally having unveiled its ending theme, fans could not keep their cool as it featured the infamous Manila Mikey. This means that this version of Manjiro Sano, which has thrown everyone for a loop, may appear in the second season.

Tokyo Revengers Christmas Showdown Arc is set to feature the conflict between the Tokyo Manji Gang and the Black Dragon. Toman's second division Vice-Captain Hakkai Shiba, along with his sister, Yuzuha, will try to retaliate against their brother, Taiju Shiba, the leader of the 10th Generation Black Dragon, which will lead to the Christmas conflict.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Tokyo Revengers season 2: What does Mikey's appearance in the ending signify?

Given that Tokyo Revengers season 1 was supposed to have 24 episodes, Liden Films chose to adapt three arcs from the manga: the Toman arc, Moebius arc, and Valhalla arc, totaling 77 chapters of story.

However, that is not the case for Tokyo Revengers season 2 as it has been listed for just 13 episodes. The second season has been dubbed the Christmas Showdown Arc, which leaves fans wondering if the season will be over right after the Christmas conflict ends.

However, as evident from the anime ending, Manila Mikey, who appears at the end of the Black Dragon arc, is set to appear in the second season. This is a clear sign that the entirety of Black Dragon arc is about to be adapted into the second season.

This could be a problem for the anime, as the Black Dragon arc is 44 chapters long, which is way too many chapters for just 13 episodes, due to which the pacing of Tokyo Revengers season 2 may end up getting cramped.

Fans react to Manila Mikey's appearance in the second season's ending

At the end of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2, fans finally got to see the ending theme for this season. While there were several cool shots and scenes from the manga, something that caught everyone's eye was a small tease for Manila Mikey.

Ever since, fans aren't able to control themselves as they look forward to the episode in which Takemichi will return to the future. Here, they will see an adult Manjiro Sano as he is set to have a new look, with his natural black hair cut short and a black tank top paired with a cardigan.

Fans widely believe that Manila Mikey is the best version of him from any timeline. While they haven't really elaborated on why this is so, from the context, it seems pretty evident that Manila Mikey's dominance is due to his looks more than any of his endeavors in this version.

However, there are some that are willing to argue with that statement, as another portion of the fandom has their hearts set on short-haired blonde Mikey.

This hairstyle is similar to the younger Mikey seen in the Tokyo Revengers season 2 ending theme. In the ending, Mikey is seen watching over his brother Shinichiro Sano while working on his motorbike. This scene also hints at Mikey's trip to Manila, Philippines in the present.

