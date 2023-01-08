Tokyo Revengers season 2 reveals episode count

With Tokyo Revengers season 2 finally having premiered, the anime has revealed its episode count to be 13. While the first season has 24 episodes, the second season is set to be a bit shorter in size as it will only be one cour long, set to air throughout the winter 2023 anime season.

Tokyo Revengers season 1 finale saw Kisaki Tetta about to shoot Takemichi, who is now a top member of Tokyo Manji Gang, in the present timeline. While fans were worried about the aftermath of the same, it is clear from the season 2 premiere that Kazutora saved him from that situation, following which, much more about Toman was revealed.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 has been listed for 13 episodes

LIDENFILMS' Tokyo Revengers season 2 has revealed its episode count to be 13 episodes, thus fans can expect the anime to premiere all throughout the winter 2023 anime season.

The first season, which had 24 episodes, adapted three arcs from the manga: Toman Arc, Moebius Arc, and Valhalla Arc. Meanwhile, the second season will only be adapting the series' fourth arc, Christmas Showdown Arc.

The fourth arc is long enough for 13 episodes, making it difficult for any other arcs to be added to the same season. Thus, fans of the series will have to wait a little longer for Tenjiku Arc, as well as the following arcs, to get animated.

Fans react to Tokyo Revengers season 2 having a shorter run

🈴🈵Jay Kurama🈵🈴 @JayKurama1943 @DrippyKazuto @animetv_jp I hate when they don’t extend seasons to a full two cour. But for TR it makes sense since Tenjiku arc is slightly longer than this. 13 episodes better have the entire animation looking better than what they did for the last few episodes of Valhalla arc @DrippyKazuto @animetv_jp I hate when they don’t extend seasons to a full two cour. But for TR it makes sense since Tenjiku arc is slightly longer than this. 13 episodes better have the entire animation looking better than what they did for the last few episodes of Valhalla arc

MEI @m_e_i_1_3 @KOfficial03 @animetv_jp The arc is not that long but don't worry the next arc is much longer and it can go up to 24-26 episodes depending on how they will animate it. @KOfficial03 @animetv_jp The arc is not that long but don't worry the next arc is much longer and it can go up to 24-26 episodes depending on how they will animate it.

Fans of the anime were irked by the shorter run of Tokyo Revengers season 2 when compared to the first season. While many fans had always considered the Christmas Showdown Arc to be their favorite, others had been eagerly waiting for the next arc Tenjiku Arc.

Tenjiku Arc is set to be the next story arc after the Black Dragon Arc. Thus, getting to know that they might have to wait for the same for a few years must be really difficult for the fans.

Dahm @4Dahm @animetv_jp Never thought middle schoolers could have this much drip @animetv_jp Never thought middle schoolers could have this much drip

Other fans were much more focused on the characters that were set to feature in the second season, especially Taiju Shiba. The visual looked really good, however, the same was quite questionable as well, given that the gang members in the Tokyo Revengers series were meant to be middle schoolers.

However, their looks, hairstyles, physique, and clothing were far off from what the plot was meant to have them look like. Additionally, some fans were also concerned by the fact that the anime had removed some of Taiju Shiba's tattoos.

LIDENFILMS, the animation studio, must have made such a decision for easier animation of the same.

