Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 preview reveals Takemichi finding out the Shiba family's secret

Liden Films has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2, which is set to be released on January 15, at 2.08 am JST, on MBS in Japan.

The episode, titled Gotta go, will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, in North America, the anime will be available to watch on Hulu.

The previous episode saw Takemichi getting saved by Kazutora as he hoped Takemichi would help him save Toman. However, Naoto, being a police officer, was forced to arrest him after he was set up to organize Hinata's murder. Soon after, Takemichi returned in time, arriving at a bowling alley next to the Shiba siblings.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 preview hints at Takemichi learning about the Black Dragons

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 preview

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2, titled Gotta Go, will see Takemichi learn about the Shiba family secret. After speaking with Naoto Tachibana and learning that the present had become much worse than ever, Takemichi went back to the past to drive away the Black Dragons and Kisaki Tetta out of the Tokyo Manji Gang.

However, in the process, he happened to stumble upon the two siblings, Hakkai and Yuzuha Shiba.

Takemichi and Hakkai as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 preview

Upon meeting Hakkai Shiba, Takemichi finds out that he is the Vice-Captain of Toman's Second Division under Takashi Mitsuya. In the future, he is a very dangerous man, rumored to have killed the former president of the Black Dragons for money. However, in the past, he seems to be very friendly.

Hakkai and Yuzuha Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 preview

Thus, Takemichi is now tasked with finding out what happens between the 12 years between the past and the future, which causes Hakkai to become a murderer. As for the Shiba siblings, Hakkai and Yuzuha, both seem very friendly and share a good relationship with each other.

Takemichi and Hinata as seen in Tokyo Revenger season 2 episode 2 preview

That being said, fans will not have to wait long to find out what happens between Tokyo Manji Gang and the Black Dragons, as they may get to see the first appearance of the Black Dragons in the upcoming episode itself, which should steadfast Takemichi's mission to discover the Shiba family's secret.

Thus, with the upcoming episode, the anime is set to begin the Christmas Showdown Arc. This means that fans may soon get to see Taiju Shiba make his appearance.

