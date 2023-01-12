Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 is set to be released on January 15, 2023, at 2.08 AM JST, according to the anime’s official website. The episode will be broadcast on MBS in Japan and will be simulcast on Hulu in North America, and Disney+ and Disney+Hotstar outside of America.

With the first episode completing the end of the Valhalla arc, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 can begin the Christmas Showdown/Black Dragons arc in earnest. This episode will introduce the Shiba siblings and reveal the true nature of the conflict with the Black Dragon gang to Takemichi.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 release dates for every time zone

According to the official website, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 will be released at different times on different channels. While the upcoming episode will air on MBS at 2.08 AM JST, the release of the first episode has shown that the simulcasting will begin an hour later. Viewers can stream the episode at the following international times:

Japanese Standard Time: 2.08 am, Sunday, January 15

Pacific Standard Time: 10.08 am, Saturday, January 14

Eastern Standard Time: 1.08 pm, Saturday, January 14

Greenwich Mean Time: 6.08 pm, Saturday, January 14

Central European Time: 7.08 pm, Saturday, January 14

Indian Standard Time: 11.38 pm, Saturday, January 14

Philippine Standard Time: 2.08 am, Sunday, January 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 4.38 am, Sunday, January 15

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 1

Kazutora and Takemichi as seen in episode 1 (Image via Liden Films)

In Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 1, Kazutora rescued Takemichi from Kisaki’s grasp. He informed the time-leaper about Toman’s corruption-ridden state due to Mikey’s absence and Black Dragon’s money. Chifuyu had planned to bring down Kisaki, but he got caught up trying to save Takemichi. Kazutora had been trying to stop the cash flow from the former Black Dragon members.

Kazutora then delivered Takemichi to Naoto, who had been collaborating with him and Chifuyu. Naoto arrested Takemichi and showed him a video that Chifuyu had recorded. In it, Takemichi unknowingly gave Atsushi the order to kill Hinata. Chifuyu had kept this recording hidden until his last breath in order to protect his partner.

Hakkai in episode 1 (Image via Liden Films)

Takemichi was heartbroken and resigned after learning this, but Naoto urged him to continue changing the past. He sent Takemichi back in time, and Takemichi awoke to find himself in a bowling alley with Hinata. Here, he met Hakkai Shiba, who would lead the 11th generation of the Black Dragons in the future.

What to expect in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2

Hakkai and Takemichi (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 will chronicle Takemichi’s first meeting with Hakkai and his elder sister Yuzuha. The two Shiba siblings will play important roles in the upcoming Christmas Showdown arc. Hakkai will especially become Takemichi’s close ally in the upcoming battles.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 will also focus on a better introduction of Seishu Inui and Hajime Kokonoi. Although readers have met them both in season one’s final episode, nothing had been revealed about them. Both characters will play important roles in this arc and the next few arcs as well.

Finally, the episode may also introduce Taiju Shiba. Taiju is the villain of this arc and the oldest Shiba sibling. He is the current head of the 10th generation of the Black Dragon Gang. Takemichi learned from Kazutora that Hakkai had killed the previous leader of the Black Dragons to obtain the position, but Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 2 will reveal how deep the truth of the incident goes.

