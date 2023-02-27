Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 will be released on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2.08 am JST on MBS. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Hakkai revealing his secret, following which Yuzuha's backstory was revealed as to why she started protecting Hakkai despite the pain she had to endure.

After hearing Hakkai's secret, Toman members refused to leave him as the former got fired up to fight Taiju. However, something unexpected occurred.

Mikey will take down Taiju in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9

Release date and time, where to watch

Taiju Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 (Image via Liden Films)

As mentioned above, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 will be released on March 5, 2023, at 2.08 am JST. However, the release date and time will vary for viewers across different time zones.

As such, the upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 10.08 am, Saturday, March 4

Central Standard Time: 12.08 pm, Saturday, March 4

Eastern Standard Time: 1.08 pm, Saturday, March 4

British Standard Time: 6.08 pm, Saturday, March 4

Central European Time: 7.08 pm, Saturday, March 4

Indian Standard Time: 10.38 pm, Saturday, March 4

Philippine Standard Time: 1.08 am, Sunday, March 5

Australian Central Standard Time: 2.38 pm, Sunday, March 5

Toman members as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 will first air on MBS in Japan, following which it will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, the anime is also available to watch on Hulu in North America.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9?

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 will most likely see Mikey take down Taiju as he arrives at the church after following his impulses. He seems to be losing his mind after losing the founding members of Toman. Now, he wouldn't want to leave Mistuya in danger, which is why he reaches the location to rescue him.

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in the anime (Image via Liden Films)

Nevertheless, with Mikey's arrival, Takemichi and Chifuyu's mission should get complete as neither Hakkai nor Yuzuha turned into murderers. Additionally, Mikey's onslaught should help defeat the Black Dragon.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8, titled Strive Together, saw Hakkai revealing his secret as it was Yuzuha who had protected him all this time, and not the other way around. However, Hakkai told everyone that he was protecting Yuzuha, which is why his only way to stop Taiju was to kill him.

Yuzuha Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 (Image via Liden Films)

While the Toman members thought of Hakkai's methods as pathetic, they refused to give up on him. This fired up Hakkai, who was ready to fight Taiju. Following that, Yuzuha's backstory was revealed as to how she tried to protect her family after promising her mother to do the same.

As the fight between the Toman and the Black Dragon was nearing its end, Mikey arrived at the church.

