Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8: Hakkai's secret and Yuzuha's backstory gets revealed

With the release of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8, fans of the anime finally got to learn about Hakkai's secret and Yuzuha's backstory as both ended up being turning points for the plot as the tides of the battle seemingly changed along with the reveal.

The previous episode saw Mitsuya rescue Chifuyu, following which they joined Takemichi and Hakkai in the church. However, Kokonoi and Inui soon interrupted their fight, following which Takemichi, Hakkai, Mitsuya, and Chifuyu teamed up against the Black Dragon. Nevertheless, after Hakkai backed down, Takemichi stepped up.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8: Mikey makes his entrance

Mitsuya, Hakkai, Takemichi, and Chifuyu as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8, titled Strive together, opened with Takemichi getting beaten by Taiju as he refused to give up against the Black Dragon leader. With his strong resolve and persistence, Takemichi managed to knock Taiju to his knees, following which Hakkai was moved to tears and revealed his secret.

While all this time he had led people to believe that he was saving Yuzuha from Taiju's beatings, it was in fact the opposite. While he wanted to protect his sister, he was too scared of Taiju and could not face him. Thus, Yuzuha was forced to protect her by getting his share of beatings as well.

Taiju Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 (Image via Liden Films)

However, Hakkai could not live with the truth, forcing him to lie to others about his family. While everyone except his family considered Hakkai's actions to be pathetic, they did not give up on him. They vowed to protect Hakkai no matter what, prompting the younger Shiba sibling to step up.

Hakkai fought Taiju toe-to-toe; however, the latter's emotions gave him an additional boost as he questioned God about the trials and tribulations he was facing. Taiju knocked down Hakkai with a really strong punch as the Toman members prepared to fight him.

Yuzuha Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 (Image via Liden Films)

Mitsuya expressed how impressed he was with Yuzuha's actions, following which the anime revealed the latter's past. She was quite close with her mother as she promised to look after her family instead of her mother, who was hospitalized. Soon after, Yuzuha's mother passed away, after which Taiju began his beatings. Thus, to save Hakkai from being beaten up, Yuzuha asked Taiju to beat her instead.

Back in the present, Taiju revealed how his squad had surrounded the church making the Toman members' escape difficult. Nevertheless, the four Toman members fought Taiju and the Black Dragon as a similar sound started gauging the ears of the ones present in the church.

Mikey as seen in the anime (Image via Liden Films)

It was the sound of Mikey's bike as he had arrived there for some undisclosed reason. However, the Black Dragon members started to fear his arrival.

Final thoughts on Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 saw Mikey arriving at the church. While the reason for his arrival has not been revealed, there is a good chance that he will assist his Toman members to fight the Black Dragon. Thus, the next episode could be the one to watch.

