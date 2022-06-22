Fans flood Twitter after Taiju Shiba shows up in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258

Tokyo Revengers had fans brimming with excitement on Twitter to see that Taiju Shiba made an appearance. Fans were hoping he would receive more attention in the upcoming chapter, and now, the fanbase is quite happy and satisfied.

The new chapter heads in an exciting direction, and fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation for every chapter coming out. The previous chapter packed a lot of action, and fans have been flooding multiple social media platforms after a character recently made an appearance.

Taiju Shiba is the older brother of Yuzuha and Hakkai Shiba. He also happens to be the Sixth Division Captain of second-generation Toman.

Let’s look at how the fans reacted to this character’s appearance in chapter 258 of Tokyo Revengers.

Disclaimer: This article contains many spoilers from chapter 258 of the Tokyo Revengers manga series.

Fans went berserk after Taiju Shiba appeared in chapter 258 of Tokyo Revengers

Even before the chapter was released, fans were speculating about the return of Taiju in the latest chapter. The reason fans had a feeling was because of the character's hair. Some fans mistook him for Kazutora, who had long hair and colored streaks. But, a good chunk of the fanbase was excited about the upcoming chapter, and it’s safe to say that the fans enjoyed it.

Some fans also noted that Taiju's entrance was quite a highlight of chapter 258. Sanzu was about to kill Takemichi until an unknown person with a Toman uniform attacked Sanzu with his bike. Fans then realized that the unknown person was Taiju Shiba, the Sixth Division Captain of second-generation Toman.

angela 🤍 taka smiled @takamitsuyas listen if sanzu really does get hit by a motorcycle tomorrow i will die of laughter. that will be the FUNNIEST THING in history. #tokyorevengers258 listen if sanzu really does get hit by a motorcycle tomorrow i will die of laughter. that will be the FUNNIEST THING in history. #tokyorevengers258

Some fans decided to take this opportunity to make a few memes surrounding the events that took place in the latest chapter. A small chunk of the fanbase found it a little funny when Sanzu was struck by Taiju's bike in the newest chapter.

サンズ♡𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿-`ღ´- @bajisyakis0ba



I can't hold my laughs anymore

AhHahshah

ENJOY

#TokyoRevengers #tokyorevengers258 I'm so sorry Sanzu but I have to do itI can't hold my laughs anymoreAhHahshahENJOY I'm so sorry Sanzu but I have to do itI can't hold my laughs anymoreAhHahshahENJOY#TokyoRevengers #tokyorevengers258 https://t.co/lwBikgW9JN

While many fans were still enjoying that Taiju Shiba had made an entrance, some fans were still hurt to see Kaku's death. His death certainly hurt the entire fanbase, and some of the fans empathized with Takemichi's feelings since he must feel quite helpless at this moment. Despite trying so hard to save the lives of his friends, there is someone or the other that dies during the series.

gie @keisfangs #TokyoRevengers258 #TR258



seeing takemichi holding kakucho's arm while crying is so heartbreaking, once again he had to see a friend die and this time his childhood friend whom he protected and who called him a hero seeing takemichi holding kakucho's arm while crying is so heartbreaking, once again he had to see a friend die and this time his childhood friend whom he protected and who called him a hero #TokyoRevengers258 #TR258 seeing takemichi holding kakucho's arm while crying is so heartbreaking, once again he had to see a friend die and this time his childhood friend whom he protected and who called him a hero 💔 https://t.co/swas60EHGb

To sum up, the latest chapter had many elements that caused an emotional rollercoaster for the entire fanbase. Fans were grieving over Kaku's death during that fight. However, just as Takemichi was about to be killed by Sanzu, Taiju entered the battlefield and saved him. It certainly was one of the best entrances any character made in the current story arc. It will be interesting to see the direction in which the plot progresses.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

