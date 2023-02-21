Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown hints at Hakkai's shocking secret

With Tokyo Revengers season 2 witnessing the development of a conflict between the Toman and Black Dragon members, Taiju has been seen repeatedly hinting at something about Hakkai. While he hasn't yet revealed the same, the possibility of Taiju revealing it has left Hakkai notably breathless. Thus, fans are wondering about the nature of the secret that has the potential to leave someone trembling in fear.

The previous episode saw Mitsuya coming to help Takemichi, Hakkai, and Yuzuha as he rescued Chifuyu and joined the rest of them in the church. While he did try to fight Taiju, the Black Dragon members interrupted their fight, following which Mitsuya teamed up with Chifuyu, Takemichi, and Hakkai. However, when the time arrived, Hakkai could not move a muscle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Tokyo Revengers: What is Hakkai's secret?

Hakkai Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

Up until now, it has become quite evident that the Shiba family has a secret that none of its members are willing to say out loud. The depth of the secret is so shocking that even Taiju, who is hostile towards Hakkai, has only hinted about it and has not revealed the same yet. However, it has become quite obvious that Taiju is using the same to control Hakkai as fans look forward to learning more about it.

While Hakkai's secret is set to be revealed in the next episode, fans who are feeling restless can find out about Hakkai's secret below.

Hakkai and Yuzuha Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

In the upcoming episode of Tokyo Revengers, Hakkai is finally set to reveal his shocking secret. While he had lied to everyone that he had made a deal with Taiju to hit him instead of Yuzuha, the truth is quite the opposite. It was actually Yuzuha who had protected her younger sibling all this time by getting beaten up by Taiju for both of their sakes.

However, Hakkai had chosen to lie to everyone to safeguard his reputation as a brother, and his secret helped make a lot of sense. While Hakkai did tell everyone that he gets beaten up for both himself and Yuzuha, he was never seen with any injuries, which proved how Taiju saw through his deal with Yuzuha.

Yuzuha Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

Considering how Taiju could not protect his sister from getting beaten by his elder sibling, the only way he could stop the abuse was by killing Taiju. This is why he had planned on killing Taiju, which was a much better solution than facing him in a fight and getting beaten up.

While it did make sense for an older sibling, in this case Yuzuha, to want to protect her younger brother Taiju from abuse, it was really shameful of Hakkai to take the credit for the same.

Taiju Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

While his sister would get beaten up, he would claim that he was getting beaten up trying to protect her, which could be half the reason why he chose to kill Taiju. He might have wanted to hide the fact that he had conducted such a shameful act, as the same could only be hidden by the death of the Black Dragon's leader.

