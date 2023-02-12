Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6: Takemichi and Chifuyu face a terrible betrayal, Yuzuha takes a shocking step

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6 has been released and it finally saw Takemichi trying to convince Hakkai to stop his plan to try and kill his brother, Taiju Shiba. While Takemichi accomplished the ordeal, he and Chifuyu faced a terrible betrayal, following which things took a drastic turn.

The previous episode saw Takemichi break up with Hinata upon her father's request. The episode also revealed Hinata's connection to Kisaki and how she first fell in love with Takemichi. Nevertheless, Takemichi broke up with her to protect her.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6: Kisaki and Hanma betray Takemichi and Chifuyu

Chifuyu and Baji as seen in Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6, titled Whip Up Morale, opened with Hakkai and Taiju leaving to go to church. While the former wanted to sabotage Tajiu, the Black Dragon leader went to the church after leaving Koko and Inupi with the responsibility of looking after the gang. In the meantime, Yuzuha was seen receiving a call from someone.

A little later, a flashback of Chifuyu and Baji is shown where the former started fighting with his division members after they had started questioning his authority. When Baji arrived, he beat up Chifuyu for causing a ruckus within the Division, after which he asked his vice-captain to only follow him.

Takemichi and Hakkai as seen in Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6 (Image via Liden Films)

At present, Chifuyu went to Takemichi as he had brought him Baji's sash to wear before they set forth on their difficult mission. Takemichi accepted it, as both of them warmed up and joined Kisaki and Hanma to go to the church. The four followed the plan as Takemichi went in to stop Hakkai from going through his plan, while the other three were to hold off Taiju when he would arrive at the church.

Takemichi encountered Hakkai, trying to stop him from going through with his plan. He revealed how he broke up with Hinata to protect him and had managed to get Hakkai's attention when Taiju entered the church. Meanwhile, Chifuyu was beaten and tied up by Kisaki and Hanma as they had betrayed Takemichi and Chifuyu.

Taiju and Hakkai as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 (Image via Liden Films)

Hakkai instantly ran towards Taiju to pierce him with a knife, however, the latter caught hold of him. He was disappointed in Hakkai's useless attempt at killing him, and thus threw him, following which he locked Takemichi as his target. Taiju started beating up Takemichi as he asked Hakkai to use the opportunity to attack him from where he was wide open.

This was when Yuzuha who had entered the church as well, ran behind Taiju and stabbed him. The latter knocked down both Takemichi and his sister as he was bleeding from the stab.

This was when Takemichi realized that it might not have been Hakkai that killed Taiju, but Yuzuha. Yuzuha revealed how it was Kisaki who informed her about Hakkai's plan as Taiju began to beat up his sister.

Final thoughts on Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6

Taiju as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6 depicted a new problem for Takemichi as he realized that it was Yuzuha who might have killed Taiju in the previous timeline. With Taiju about to kill his sister, Takemichi must do something to rescue the Shiba siblings.

