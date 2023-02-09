Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 preview hints at Takemichi's attempt to prevent Taiju's murder

Liden Films has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6, which is set to be released on Sunday, February 12, at 2.08 am JST, on MBS in Japan.

The episode is titled Whip up morale and will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. In addition, the anime will also be available to watch on Hulu in North America.

The previous episode saw Takemichi and Chifuyu teaming up with Kisaki and Hanma to stop Hakkai from killing Taiju. Later, Takemichi learned about Hinata's connection with Kisaki, following which he decided to break up with Hinata upon her father's request.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 preview hints at Takemichi encountering Hakkai

Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6, titled Whip up morale, will continue from the previous episode as Takemichi has broken up with his girlfriend Hinata Tachibana to protect her from any danger that could come her way due to Takemichi's life as a hoodlum.

Taiju Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 preview (Image via Liden Films)

On Christmas night, according to the information gathered by Kisaki Tetta through one of Taiju Shiba's associates, Taiju was set to visit the church alone to pray to God. This could be when Hakkai plans to kill Taiju, given that he will be alone, away from the Black Dragon members.

Hakkai Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Thus, the four of them, i.e., Takemichi, Chifuyu, Kisaki, and Hanma, go to the church. While Chifuyu, Kisaki, and Hanma are to stop Taiju from entering the church, Takemichi is supposed to carry out the main plan, as he must convince Hakkai not to kill his brother, who is inside.

Chifuyu Matsuno as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 preview (Image via Liden Films)

The preview images reveal how Takemichi, Chifuyu, Kisaki, and Hanma are wearing their Tokyo Manji Gang sash. Considering this will be Takemichi's first big mission since becoming Division 1 captain, it will be his first time wearing the Toman sash.

Takemichi as seen in season 2 episode 6 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Considering how Keisuke Baji was the former Division 1 captain, the sash is bound to have some emotional value to both Takemichi and Chifuyu.

As for Kisaki and Hanma, they do not seem to have much of an important role in the upcoming episode due to their lack of presence in the preview images. It is yet to be seen what they have been planning, given that it is quite odd that they wanted to help Takemichi and Chifuyu in their mission.

