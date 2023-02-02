Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 preview hints at Takemichi and Chifuyu teaming up with Kisaki and Hanma

Liden Films has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5, which is set to be released on Sunday, February 5, at 2.08 am JST, on MBS in Japan. The episode is titled Christmas Eve and will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. In addition, the anime will be available to watch on Hulu in North America.

The previous episode saw Mitsuya making a deal with Taiju to let Hakkai join the Black Dragon of Yuzuha to be freed from Taiju's hands. However, the latter still planned to kill Taiju. Takemichi and Chifuyu decided to stop Black Dragon, after which they got some unusual partners to join them.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 preview hints at Takemichi trying to learn Kisaki's plans

Kisaki Tetta and Shuji Hanma as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5, titled Christmas Eve, will see the story continue right from where the previous episode ended. Kisaki Tetta and Shuji Hanma offered to help Takemichi and Chifuyu stop Hakkai Shiba from killing his brother Taiju Shiba, the 10th Generation Black Dragon's leader.

Takemichi and Chifuyu knew of Hakkai's determination to kill his brother, but they were unable to stop the Black Dragon on their own and thus asked the other squad captains of the Tokyo Manji Gang for their help. However, only Kisaki and Hanma agreed to help Takemichi and Chifuyu, following which the four gathered information on Taiju Shiba from Kokonoi.

Chifuyu Matsuno as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Given that the four knew that Taiju Shiba would be alone on the night of Christmas Eve, they were almost certain that Hakkai would attack his brother on the same day. This will be the opening for Takemichi and Chifuyu to stop Hakkai from doing the deed.

While Kisaki and Hanma have revealed that they wanted to crush Black Dragon before they become stronger over time, Takemichi is at a loss for words. He and Chifuyu may have to investigate Kisaki and Hanma to find the real reason why the duo decided to help them, considering Kisaki had already attempted to kill both of them in the present, in one of the time loops.

Thus, in the upcoming episode of Tokyo Revengers, while Takemichi and Chifuyu may collaborate with Kisaki and Hanma, they will also keep a close eye on them.

