Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 will be released on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2.08 am JST on MBS. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Mitsuya coming to help Takemichi, Hakkai, and Yuzuha, as he had rescued Chifuyu, following which he fought Taiju. However, their fight was interrupted, following which he teamed up with Takemichi, Chifuyu, and Hakka, nevertheless, Hakkai could not move an inch, as Takemichi stepped up.

Takemichi will defend Hakkai in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 (Image via Liden Films)

As mentioned above, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 will be released on February 26, 2023, at 2.08 AM JST. However, the release date and time will vary for viewers across different time zones.

As such, the upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 10.08 am, Saturday, February 25

Central Standard Time: 12.08 pm, Saturday, February 25

Eastern Standard Time: 1.08 pm, Saturday, February 25

British Standard Time: 6.08 pm, Saturday, February 25

Central European Time: 7.08 pm, Saturday, February 25

Indian Standard Time: 10.38 pm, Saturday, February 25

Philippine Standard Time: 1.08 am, Sunday, February 26

Australian Central Standard Time: 2.38 pm, Sunday, February 26

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 will first air on MBS in Japan, following which it will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, the anime is also available to watch on Hulu in North America.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8?

Taiju Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 will most likely see Takemichi fight Taiju Shiba as he declared his intention to defeat the Black Dragon leader and take over the entire gang and its operations. Hakkai was already too disturbed by the events that were occurring around him, thus fans will have to wait to see how he will react to Takemichi's declaration.

Meanwhile, it had been some time since Yuzuha, Mitsuya, and Chifuyu were knocked down by the Black Dragon, thus they might get back up to give Takemichi some much-needed help. However, fans should not forget that Taiju has his subordinates to help him as well.

A recap of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7

Yuzuha Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7, titled Sibling Rivalry, saw Yuzuha trying to fight back Taiju, however, as she was about to pass out, Mitsuya came to her aid. He rescued Chifuyu and asked Takemichi to keep Yuzuha safe while he fought the Black Dragon leader. Unfortunately, Kokonoi and Inui came to help Taiju as Mitsuya got knocked down.

Mitsuya then planned to fight the Black Dragon members with Takemichi, Chifuyu, and Hakkai, however, Hakkai was unable to move a muscle, following which the remaining three were knocked down.

As Hakkai started attacking Taiju with a knife, Takemichi stopped him and started fighting Taiju himself. After getting beaten up, Takemichi declared his intention to defeat Taiju and take over the Black Dragon.

