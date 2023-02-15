Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 will be released on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 2.08 am JST on MBS. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Takemichi trying to prevent Hakkai from murdering Taiju. However, moments later, he found out that Kisaki and Hanma had betrayed him and Chifuyu, following which Taiju entered the church. He beat up Takemichi, but Yuzuha came to his rescue as she stabbed his brother after learning about the same from Kisaki.

The Shiba family's fate will be revealed in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7

Release date and time, where to watch

Yuzuha Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 (Image via Liden Films)

As mentioned above, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 will be released on February 19, 2023, at 2.08 am JST. However, the release date and time will vary for viewers across different time zones.

As such, the upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 10.08 am, Saturday, February 18

Central Standard Time: 12.08 pm, Saturday, February 18

Eastern Standard Time: 1.08 pm, Saturday, February 18

British Standard Time: 6.08 pm, Saturday, February 18

Central European Time: 7.08 pm, Saturday, February 18

Indian Standard Time: 10.38 pm, Saturday, February 18

Philippine Standard Time: 1.08 am, Sunday, February 19

Australian Central Standard Time: 2.38 pm, Sunday, February 19

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 will first air on MBS in Japan, following which it will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, the anime is also available to watch on Hulu in North America.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7?

Hakkai Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 will most likely see Takemichi trying to come up with a way to stop Taiju Shiba from murdering Yuzuha Shiba. Moreover, he must make sure that neither Hakkai nor Yuzuha Shiba succeeds in their endeavor. Given that Taiju Shiba's death could lead to the formation of the 11th Generation Black Dragon, Takemichi had no margin for error.

Elsewhere, Chifuyu has been tied up by Kisaki and Hanma. Thus, someone could also potentially come to his rescue. Considering Mitsuya's connection to Hakkai, there is a good chance that he might rescue Chifuyu and help Takemichi resolve the situation in the church.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6

Takemichi, Chifuyu, Kisaki, and Hanma as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6, titled Whip Up Morale, saw Takemichi receiving Baji's sash, following which he and Chifuyu joined Kisaki and Hanma to stop Hakkai from killing Taiju. However, Takemichi and Chifuyu were betrayed by Kisaki and Hanma. Moreover, Kisaki also informed Yuzuha about the same.

Thus, Taiju arrived at the church without any hindrance, following which Takemichi was beaten up. However, Yuzuha soon came to his rescue as she stabbed Taiju in the back. With this new development, Taiju was left enraged and started crying upon having to kill his sister for the sin she had committed in trying to kill her own blood brother.

Poll : 0 votes