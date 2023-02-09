Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 is set to be released on February 12, 2023, at 2.08 am JST, according to the anime’s official website. The episode will be broadcast on MBS in Japan and simulcast on Hulu in North America, Disney+, and Disney+ Hotstar outside of America.

With episode 5 ending on a bittersweet note, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 will begin the battle on Christmas night. Takemichi, Chifuyu, Kisaki, and Hanma are set to go up against Taiju. As such, it remains to be seen whether or not Takemichi can dissuade Hakkai and the other three can take down Taiju.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 release dates for every time zone

According to the official website, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 will be released at different times on different channels. While the episode will air on MBS at 2.08 am JST, the simulcasting will begin about an hour later. Viewers can stream the episode at the following international times:

Japanese Standard Time: 2.08 am, Sunday, February 12

Pacific Standard Time: 10.08 am, Saturday, February 11

Eastern Standard Time: 1.08 pm, Saturday, February 11

Greenwich Mean Time: 6.08 pm, Saturday, February 11

Central European Time: 7.08 pm, Saturday, February 11

Indian Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Saturday, February 11

Philippine Standard Time: 2.08 am, Sunday, January 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 4.38 am, Sunday, February 12

What to expect in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6

The four horsemen of the Christmas Showdown (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 will get right into the battle. Whether or not Takemichi manages to convince Hakkai remains to be seen. While they plan not to involve Toman, it’s unlikely that they can beat Taiju on their own. Kokonoi, at the very least, is aware of their plans. Although he has said that he only cares about money, it’s still possible he can reveal the danger to Taiju and Inui.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 6 also marks the first time Takemichi and Chifuyu will venture into a battle as captain and vice-captain, respectively. While the latter has experience in leading the First Division under Baji, Takemichi is a novice. Although there won’t be any troops to lead in this operation, it still requires them to work well with each other and with Kisaki.

Takemichi and Chifuyu in the preview (Image via Liden Films)

With Takemichi distracted by what happened with Hinata and Chifuyu still traumatized by Baji’s death, they present a disjointed and vulnerable front. However, their devotion to each other and Toman should keep them alert and vigilant enough to detect any betrayal that may come their way.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 5 saw Kisaki offering to team up with Takemichi and Chifuyu to take down Taiju and stop Hakkai. Although Chifuyu was strictly against it, Takemichi agreed to cooperate due to a lack of viable options. He later learned from Hina that during sixth grade, she and Kisaki used to go to the same cram school. One day, on the way home, they were accosted by bullies when Takemichi arrived and saved Hina, even though he was beaten up for it.

Later, Takemichi met Hinata’s father, who asked the boy to break up with his daughter. Mr. Tachibana was afraid that Takemichi would inevitably end up dragging Hina into a gang-related conflict. Thinking that the future supported Hinata’s father’s worries, Takemichi broke up with her during their date on Christmas Eve, saying that he no longer loved Hina, to which she reacted violently.

Takemichi later met up with Kisaki, Chifuyu, and Hanma as they prepared to ambush Taiju. Kisaki relayed that Taiju would be found in the Udagawa Christ Church in Shibuya on Christmas night. They decided that Takemichi would be the best person to stop Hakkai while the other three would defeat Taiju outside the Church.

