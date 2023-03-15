Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime announces release date, theme songs, and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles, a Japanese manga series written and drawn by Hajime Komoto, will premiere its anime adaptation on April 7, 2023. The anime will be produced by A-1 Pictures and directed by Tomoyo Tanaka, known for his work on series like Engage Kiss and Sword Art Online.

The studio had previously released a key promotional video and visual for Mashle: Magic and Muscles at Jump Festa '23 and a vague date for the anime premiere, which would be in April 2023, making it a part of the spring anime season.

Everything that you need to know about Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Release date and where to watch

Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime has been in the works for quite some time, with the initial announcement for the anime adaptation made in July 2022. Nevertheless, as mentioned before, the latest news reveals that the anime will premiere on April 7, 2023.

The anime is directed by Tomoyo Tanaka, and the story is written by Yosuke Kuroda, who is famous for animes like Excel Saga, Please Teacher, and many others.

On July 3, 2022, Aniplex of America released the English-language teaser trailer to the audience at their panel at Anime Expo. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll announced in February 2023 that the series would be accessible for streaming on their platform.

Theme Song

• Opening Theme: 'Knock Out' by Taiiku Okazaki

• Ending Theme: 'Creampuff Funk' by Philosophy no Dance MASHLE TV Anime will start broadcasting in April 7th, 2023.• Opening Theme: 'Knock Out' by Taiiku Okazaki• Ending Theme: 'Creampuff Funk' by Philosophy no Dance https://t.co/aX5J6Ne5tq

The theme music for Mashle: Magic and Muscles has also been confirmed. Taiiku Okazaki's Knock Out will serve as the opening theme, and Philosophy of Dance's Creampuff Funk will serve as the closing theme.

Taiiku Okazaki previously performed the song Pose, which was featured as the first ending theme for the anime series Pokémon: Sun & Moon, as well as theme music for Cap Kakumei Bottleman DX and other projects. However, fans will remember Philosophy of Dancing from their performances of the opening themes of Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei, Ayakashi Triangle, and others.

The theme song artists undoubtedly contribute to the excitement around the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime. With over 3 million copies in circulation as of March 2022, fans appear to have great expectations for the anime and eagerly anticipate its arrival.

Final cast

Finn Ames - CV: Reiji Kawashima

Lemon Irvine - CV: Reina Ueda

Lance Crown - CV: Kaito Ishikawa

Dot Barrett - CV: Takuya Eguchi



The anime begins in 2023.



"MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES" - Cast PV!Finn Ames - CV: Reiji KawashimaLemon Irvine - CV: Reina UedaLance Crown - CV: Kaito IshikawaDot Barrett - CV: Takuya EguchiThe anime begins in 2023.https://t.co/7JnQgSPj1G

Chiaki Kobayashi will play Mash Burnedead. Kobayashi is known for his role as Rinnosuke Nanahoshi in Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens and Louis James Moriarty in Moriarty the Patriot.

Finn Ames will be voiced by Reiji Kawashima, known for his role as Blade in Classroom for Heroes and Fushi in To Your Eternity.

Lance Crown will be played by Kaito Ishikawa, and Dot Barrett will be played by Takuya Eguchi. Ishikawa is popular for voicing Langris Vaude in Black Clover, Riku Togakushi in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Tobio Kageyama in Haikyu, and many others.

On the other hand, Eguchi is known for his role as Kakeru Manabe in Fruits Basket the Final and others. Japanese actor Hiroaki Hirata will be the Narrator, and Reina Ueda will be heard as Lemon Irvine in the series. Fans will remember Ueda from Dr. Stone: Stone Wars as Ruri and Hirata from Sword Art Online as Klein.

What Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime is about?

A Still from Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles plot takes place in a magical universe where a person's social standing is determined by their level of magic proficiency. When it comes to magic, little Mash Burnedead doesn't even have a pinch. For Mash to live peacefully with his adoptive father, Regro, he must earn the title of Divine Visionary from the Easton Magic Academy.

Divine Visionary is a title that is only awarded to pupils who demonstrate extraordinary academic achievement. Despite possessing no magic, Mash enrolls at a school for magicians since he is determined to prove to the world that brute might can triumph over any magic.

It would be worth seeing how the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime will do when it premieres. Until then, fans can read the manga or catch anime like My Hero Academia, One Piece, etc.

