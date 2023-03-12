Bleach: TYBW hypes cour 2 with the new Ichigo key visual

Bleach: TYBW, one of the most anticipated anime series of 2022, concluded its first part with a bang last year. With the announcement of the release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War cour 2 in July 2023, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Ichigo and his friends.

Surprisingly, a new key visual of Ichigo was recently released online, which has sparked excitement among fans. The tweet revealed a new visual, featuring Ichigo standing with his new dual-wield Zanpakuto. Fans of the series have created quite a buzz online after the visual dropped, especially since Bleach's return after a decade has raised expectations among fans considerably.

Bleach: TYBW new Ichigo key visual reveals his new Zanpakuto

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc

TV Anime Cour-2 New Visual!



Broadcast Begins JULY 2023.

An earlier tweet from the account “Shonenleaks” shared the new key visual of Ichigo in Bleach: TYBW cour 2, which quickly became a heated topic of discussion among fans of the series. Many were amazed by the new design of Ichigo's Zanpakuto and the overall visualization of Kurosaki Ichigo.

In the new visual, Ichigo is seen standing with his new dual-wield Zanpakuto, created by Ouetsu Nimaiya, in both hands. This zanpakuto, named "Zangetsu" is different from the previous one, which was broken in the battle against Yhwach's subordinate Haschwalth.

Additionally, Ichigo's appearance looks more mature, with different clothing--a sleeveless Shinigami kimono--and a serious expression.

Studio Pierrot, the animation studio behind Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, released a trailer for the second part of the anime, titled Bleach: TYBW part 2, after completing the first part.

The trailer offers a glimpse of Soul King’s Palace and the characters from the upcoming season. It depicted the voiceovers from Yhwach, Ichigo, Byakuya Kuchiki, Zaraki Kenpachi, Toshiro Hitsugaya, Mayuri Kurotsuchi, Aizen Sousuke, Shunsui Kyoraku, Juushiro Ukitake, Renji Abarai, Rukia Kuchiki, and several other characters.

With the release of a new visual, fans are thrilled to see the look that their favorite character will be donning in the second installment of the beloved series.

∔︎𝐒𝐮𝐤𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐨𝐧𝐚∔︎ @mokstarm twitter.com/sh0nenleaks/st… Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc

TV Anime Cour-2 New Visual!



Broadcast Begins JULY 2023. I will be there no matter what I will be there no matter what 💯

Bleach: TYBW returned to screens after ten years and began airing on October 11, 2022, concluding the final episode of part 1 on December 26, 2022, with 13 episodes in total. The first part of the series was directed by Tomohisa Taguchi and was based on chapters 480 to 542 of the manga. The second part of the series will continue adapting from chapter 543 of the manga.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is expected to have four cours, and it is expected to be completed by adapting the rest of Tite Kubo’s manga.

Final thoughts

Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks New Bleach TYBW illustration by Masashi Kudo New Bleach TYBW illustration by Masashi Kudo https://t.co/WmWwgNy2W0

Bleach: TYBW cour 2 is one of the most awaited anime series of 2023, and the new key visual of Ichigo has hyped up fans even more. The new Zanpakuto of Ichigo and the battles with Wandenreich have piqued fans' interest, and they cannot wait to see what Studio Pierrot has in store for them.

Bleach: TYBW part 1 received positive reviews, with fans appreciating the animation quality and the faithful adaptation of the manga. The upcoming episodes of the series are expected to be even more action-packed, with some of the most epic battles in the series' history.

