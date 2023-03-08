10 Spring 2023 anime you must watch this April

The upcoming Spring 2023 anime season will bring a plethora of exciting new and old shows to the table. This year is already shaping up to be an exciting one for anime fans, and the Spring 2023 anime season is set to offer a diverse range of shows that promise to keep viewers entertained and engaged for weeks to come.

With the release of exciting anime like Tokyo Revengers season 2, Vinland Saga season 2, the first episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, and more, anime fans are looking forward to the next anime season. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming slice-of-life stories, there is something for everyone in the upcoming lineup. With so many promising shows on the horizon, it can be difficult to know where to start. To help narrow down the selection, here are ten must-watch Spring 2023 anime set to premiere this April.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, KonoSuba, and eight other Spring 2023 anime to watch this April

1) Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc (season 3)

Demon Slayer, aka Kimetsu No Yaiba, is back with its third season, titled the Swordsmith Village arc. It is one of the most hyped Spring 2023 anime. The new season is set to be released on April 9, 2023.

The third season will be adapted from the Swordsmith Village arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s award-winning manga. The television adaptation of the manga has been produced by Studio Ufotable since 2019.

The Demon Slayer team is now promoting season 3 by launching a new movie called Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village. The new movie included the extended cut of the first episode of season 3.

The third season of Demon Slayer will start right after the end of the Entertainment District arc, when the main character, Tanjiro, goes to the legendary Swordsmith Village to find a new sword. Along the way, he meets Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji.

However, trouble is brewing as Muzan, the main antagonist, responds to the deaths of two Upper Moons, Daki and Gyutaro, by launching a massive attack. The attack involved a large group of demons and two powerful members of the Twelve Kizuki, Hantengu and Gyokko, with the Swordsmith Village as the target. Tanjiro and the Hashiras must band together to stop the assault and defend the village. The season will undoubtedly become one of the most popular Spring 2023 anime.

2) Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

MyAnimeList @myanimelist #jigokuraku #hellsparadise News: Jigokuraku (Hell's Paradise) reveals second promotional video, previewing the opening theme "Ｗ●ＲＫ" by millennium parade and Ringo Sheena; action fantasy TV anime by MAPPA premieres on April 1 #地獄楽 News: Jigokuraku (Hell's Paradise) reveals second promotional video, previewing the opening theme "Ｗ●ＲＫ" by millennium parade and Ringo Sheena; action fantasy TV anime by MAPPA premieres on April 1 #地獄楽 #jigokuraku #hellsparadise https://t.co/TtH7CoYLIa

One of the highly anticipated Spring 2023 anime adaptations, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, is set to release on April 1, 2023, and fans couldn't be more excited about this dark fantasy-based anime. This show is based on a manga series by Yuji Kaku. It is made by the well-known animation studio MAPPA. The final chapter of the manga was released on January 25, 2021, and now fans are eager to see how the anime adaptation will bring the story to life.

The plot of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku centers on the infamous ninja assassin Gabimaru, who receives a death sentence by beheading. However, he is given a second chance at life when he is recruited by the shogunate to embark on a dangerous mission to the mystical island. The island is said to contain the elixir of life, which is the key to immortality. Gabimaru is not alone in this mission, as he is joined by other criminals who have been given the same opportunity to earn their freedom.

The anime's release date was announced at the Jump Studio Neo event at Jump Festa 2023, which has further added to the hype surrounding the show. With MAPPA's exceptional animation skills and the compelling storyline of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, fans are expecting a thrilling and action-packed Spring 2023 anime that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

3) Heavenly Delusion

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】Heavenly Delusion - Anime 2nd Trailer!



The anime is scheduled for April 1.



Animation Studio: Production I.G



Furthermore, this anime will be streamed on Disney+ Worldwide.



【NEWS】Heavenly Delusion - Anime 2nd Trailer!The anime is scheduled for April 1.Animation Studio: Production I.GFurthermore, this anime will be streamed on Disney+ Worldwide.https://t.co/Ms6uBHaC11

The upcoming sci-fi adventure Spring 2023 anime, Heavenly Delusion, is set to release on April 1, 2023. Produced by Production I.G., the series is adapted from a seinen manga of the same name written by Masakazu Ishiguro. The anime's official website has announced that the series will be broadcast globally on Disney Plus, which has added to the excitement among fans.

The series plot is set in a world where children are raised by robots within the safety of walls, in a nursery-style setting. Although life within the walls may seem mundane, the children are full of curiosity and potential. Meanwhile, the outside world is a wasteland inhabited by powerful supernatural beings. The story follows Maru and Kiruko, who venture outside the walls in search of heaven, which may be nothing more than an impossible dream.

With an intriguing and unique storyline, Heavenly Delusion has already captured the attention of anime fans. The show's stunning visuals and production quality, combined with its compelling plot, are expected to make it a must-watch Spring 2023 anime.

4) In Another World With My Smartphone season 2

Anime Trending @AniTrendz "In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2" - Anime Main Visual!



The anime is scheduled for April 2023.



Animation Studio: J.C.STAFF "In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2" - Anime Main Visual!The anime is scheduled for April 2023.Animation Studio: J.C.STAFF https://t.co/yYSgco5QpP

In Another World With My Smartphone season 2 is one of the most awaited releases of Spring 2023 anime due to its break after the release of season 1 in 2017. The series, which is based on the light novel by Patora Fuyuhara, is an isekai adventure story that follows the journey of a young boy named Mochizuki Touya, who dies in his world and is reincarnated into a fantasy world with his smartphone. The second season will continue Touya's whimsical journey as he explores this new world.

The anime is directed by Yoshiaki Iwasaki. Deko Akao, who is well-known for her work on A Silent Voice and After the Rain, is in charge of the series' composition. The first season of the anime was produced by Production Reed, but the second season is now being handled by J.C. Staff.

Fans of the series are excited to see what adventures await Touya and his companions in the second season. With its mix of adventure, comedy, fantasy, and romance, In Another World With My Smartphone season 2 is expected to be one of the most popular Spring 2023 anime releases.

5) KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "KONOSUBA: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!" Spin-off Anime New Trailer



- Airs on April 5, 2023

- Studio Drive

- Konosuba Season 3 is also in production "KONOSUBA: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!" Spin-off Anime New Trailer - Airs on April 5, 2023- Studio Drive- Konosuba Season 3 is also in production https://t.co/LHffh3NyvO

The third season of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! is set to premiere as Spring 2023 anime, with a spin-off titled KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Anime fans have been eagerly awaiting the returns of Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness, and now they will finally get to see their favorite characters back in action. This season promises to be just as hilarious and entertaining as the previous two, with the addition of new adventures and characters.

The first two seasons were produced by Studio Deen, while the upcoming release is produced by Drive Studio. The promotional video for the series, released on February 28, 2023, announced the release date of April 5, 2023.

The comedy-fantasy anime is based on Natsume Akatsuki's spin-off light novel series that began serialization in 2014 and quickly became popular among fans of the genre. The story follows Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," and her pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion. Along the way, she meets new friends and faces new challenges, all while providing plenty of laughs and entertainment for viewers. It is definitely a must-watch Spring 2023 anime for the fans.

6) The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2

The Ancient Magus' Bride, a supernatural fantasy anime series, will return on April 6, 2023, for its second season as a Spring 2023 anime. Studio Kafka is in charge of the second season. It was an adaptation of Kore Yamazaki's manga. It tells the story of Chise Hatori, a young girl who sells herself into slavery and is bought by Elias Ainsworth, a mysterious magus. Together, they embark on a journey to explore the world of magic and the secrets of Chise’s past.

Wit Studio released the first season of The Ancient Magus' Bride in October 2017. The animation was beautiful, the story was interesting, and the characters were easy to remember. Fans have been waiting for news of the second season, and now that they know when it will come out, they are even more excited.

In season 2, Chise will continue to develop her magical abilities under the guidance of Elias and other mages at the College, a mutual aid organization for magic users. As she learns more about the world of magic and the dark forces that threaten it, she also begins to unravel the mysteries of her own past and the truth behind her family’s tragic history.

With new encounters and interactions with people, the second season promises to open up new doors and bring fans on an even more thrilling journey than before.

Overall, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 is a highly anticipated addition to the Spring 2023 anime season, with fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of Chise and Elias’ story. With its captivating plot, beautiful animation, and memorable characters, it is sure to be the standout series of the Spring 2023 anime.

7) Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko is a rom-com genre anime, co-created by Mengo Yokoyari in collaboration with Aka Akasaka, that will be released in April 2023. Studio Doga Kobo will be the one producing it. It might fill the void left by Akasaka's famous work, Kaguya Sama: Love is War, and could be one of the most prominent rom-coms of Spring 2023 anime.

The anime follows the story of a famous sixteen-year-old idol named Ai Hoshino, who is adored by her fans for being the epitome of a pure young maiden. But as the saying goes, "all that glitters is not gold." When Ai visits a rural gynecologist named Gorou Amemiya for her pregnancy check-up, little does he know that he will soon meet a mysterious figure, resulting in his untimely death.

But fate has other plans for Gorou as he wakes up in the lap of his beloved idol, her newborn son named Aquamarine Hoshino. With the world turned upside down, Gorou soon learns that the world of showbiz is not as easy as it seems, and with the help of an unexpected ally, he must protect Ai's smile that he loves so much.

Before the anime's official release, the first episode of Oshi no Ko will be broadcast as a 90-minute special episode in Japan on March 17, 2023. After that, it will be ready for release as planned as a Spring 2023 anime. With Daisuke Hiramaki as the director and Chao Nekotomi as the assistant director, the anime's drama and supernatural genre promises to bring a unique experience to the viewers.

8) Dr. Stone: New World (season 3)

Dr. Stone: New World is another awaited Spring 2023 anime that will be released in April 2023. The third season will continue with the Petrification saga. The anime version of Dr. Stone is based on the manga of the same name, which was written by Riichiro Inagaki and drawn by South Korean artist Boichi.

Dr. Stone is a shonen manga and anime series about a world where people have been frozen in stone for thousands of years. In this world, a genius boy named Senku Ishigami wakes up from his stone prison and, with his friend Taiju Oki and the revived warrior girl Yuzuriha Ogawa, tries to use science to rebuild civilization. Together, they set out to restore humanity to its former glory and combat the mysterious force that turned them all into stone.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this Spring 2023 anime. It is set to be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll this year.

9) Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】 TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 - Anime Key Visual!



The anime is scheduled for April 2023. 【NEWS】 TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 - Anime Key Visual!The anime is scheduled for April 2023. https://t.co/NPeQdQ04RB

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You, one of the most popular rom-com anime series, will be back with a second season in April 2023. The series will be produced by Seven Arcs Studio under the direction of Hiroshi Ikehata, with a screenplay by Kazuho Hyodo.

Based on Kenjiro Hata's manga, the story follows Nasa Yuzaki, who is a brilliant young man who is often ridiculed for his unusual name. His life is forever changed when he meets a mysterious girl named Tsukasa, who rescues him from a deadly traffic accident. When Nasa expresses his feelings for her, Tsukasa agrees to be his girlfriend on the condition that they get married. Fans of the rom-com genre are really hyped about this Spring 2023 anime release.

10) Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage TV Anime

Scheduled for April 2023!



* This is not a Season 2!



More: 【Official Teaser】Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage TV AnimeScheduled for April 2023!* This is not a Season 2!More: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com 【Official Teaser】Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage TV AnimeScheduled for April 2023! * This is not a Season 2!✨More: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com https://t.co/Ln8FLSbetd

Fans are really excited about the new original story of Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage in the Spring 2023 anime. The anime is set to be released in April 2023. The first season of Ranking of Kings ran from October 15, 2021, to March 25, 2022. The series was made by Wit Studio, under the direction of Yosuke Hatta and Makoto Fuchigami.

The story of the first season centers around Bojji, a prince who is deaf and inexperienced but destined to become the king. He has faced criticism from many, yet he has persisted in his efforts to become the best ruler he can be. One fateful day, he encounters Kage, a lone survivor of an assassinated clan who can understand Bojji's words despite the prince's inability to speak.

The new season will not continue the story from the first season; instead, it will have an anime-original plotline. Though the characters from the first season seemed to be seen once again in the Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage. The first season had the reputation of being one of the most popular anime series of Fall 2021 and Winter 2021.

