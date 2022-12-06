Ranking of Kings releases preview for new anime-original side story, marking return of smash-hit Spring 2022 series

Monday morning saw the staff for the Ranking of Kings anime adaptation announce a brand new, anime-original side story for the series. Alongside the announcement came a trailer for the upcoming story, as well as a confirmed release window of April 2023.

The announcement also emphasized that this is not the second season of the anime, instead, it is being called a “special episode… based on a story not seen in the anime adaptation so far.”

Regardless, Ranking of Kings fans are extremely excited to see the series return in any capacity.

Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage anime-original story has fans excited for Bojji and Kage’s return

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage TV Anime

Scheduled for April 2023!



* This is not a Season 2!



More: 【Official Teaser】Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage TV AnimeScheduled for April 2023!* This is not a Season 2!More: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com 【Official Teaser】Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage TV AnimeScheduled for April 2023! * This is not a Season 2!✨More: osama-ranking-treasurechest.com https://t.co/Ln8FLSbetd

Monday’s Ranking of Kings announcement has riled up the fanbase in a massive way, with many sharing the joy of the series' return. The series’ first season premiered on October 15, 2021, running through the rest of the fall season and all of the winter season until its finale episode on March 25, 2022.

The series was animated by Wit Studio of Attack on Titan and Spy x Family fame and was directed by Yosuke Hatta and Makoto Fuchigami. Crunchyroll streamed the anime on their platform as the series’ episodes premiered weekly in Japan. Both domestically and internationally, it became one of the most popular anime series of the Fall 2021 and Winter 2021 seasons.

The series follows a prince named Bojji, a deaf and naive young boy who is destined to ascend to the throne. Despite criticism from many, he continues to do his best and strives to become the greatest king. One day, he meets Kage, a survivor of a wiped-out assassin clan who understands Bojji’s words despite the boy being unable to speak due to his disability.

The series begins with the death of Bojji’s father, King Bosse, who asserts Bojji’s succession on his deathbed. However, Bojji’s younger half-brother, Prince Daida, is able to claim the throne for himself due to intervention from Daida’s mother, Queen Hilling, and various other dissenters. Thus, Bojji requests that he be allowed to undertake a journey to gain experience and grow stronger, while Daida begins plotting his sinister plan.

The Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage anime-original plotline will not serve as a continuation of this original story. Instead, it will feature characters from the anime’s first season but follow an entirely new plotline. Information on the plot is sparse, but it seems Bojji will once again be at the center of the upcoming story based on the announcement trailer.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes